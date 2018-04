The UFC returns to Atlantic City, New Jersey for UFC Fight Night 128 on Saturday, April 21.

The prelims and main card will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

This will be the UFC’s ninth visit to Atlantic City, its first since 2014. It will be the promotion’s first event at Boardwalk Hall since June 2005.

Here’s the latest UFC Atlantic City fight card:

Main card, 10 p.m. Eastern on FS1

Edson Barboza vs. Kevin Lee

Frankie Edgarvs. Cub Swanson

Chase Shermanvs. Justin Willis

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

David Branchvs. Thiago Santos

Aljamain Sterling vs. Brett Johns

Jim Miller vs. Dan Hooker

Prelims, 8 p.m. on FS1

Ryan LaFlarevs.Alex Garcia

Magomed Bibulatov vs. Ulka Sasaki

Siyar Bahadurzada vs. Luan Chagas

Corey Anderson vs. Patrick Cummins

Early prelims, 6:30 p.m. on UFC Fight Pass

Leslie Smith vs. Aspen Ladd

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Ricky Simon

Tony Martin vs. Keita Nakamura