TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Afternoon
40° Good Afternoon
SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC Atlantic City: Frankie Edgar cruises to win over Cub Swanson

Edgar said he’d like to get back in the title picture and fight the winner of the next featherweight championship fight between Max Holloway and Brian Ortega, set for UFC 226 in July.

Frankie Edgar celebrates his win over Cub Swanson

Frankie Edgar celebrates his win over Cub Swanson during the third round of their UFC mixed martial arts featherweight bout early Sunday, April 22, 2018, in Atlantic City, N.J. Photo Credit: AP / Mel Evans

By Ryan Gerbosi ryan.gerbosi@newsday.com @RyanGerbosi
Print

ATLANTIC CITY ­— Frankie Edgar hadn’t fought in his home state of New Jersey since 2007.

Back then, he was an unbeaten lightweight making his name in the UFC and leading off a pay-per-view card in just his ninth professional fight.

A generation of fighters have come and gone since, but it was the same Frankie Edgar we’ve always seen in the cage on Saturday at UFC Fight Night 128. The former UFC champion cruised to a win in a rematch with Cub Swanson, winning by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) at Boardwalk Hall.

“This was a dream come true to come here and perform in front of my home state,” Edgar said. “I love you guys.”

With the hometown crowd chanting his name, Edgar looked to apply pressure early, but Swanson remained elusive. Edgar had some success with his leg kicks as Swanson looked to counter. Midway through the round, Edgar was able to send Swanson stumbling into the cage with a punch, but Swanson stayed on his feet and stuffed a takedown attempt. Edgar landed the best shots of the round, causing some bleeding under Swanson’s right eye.

Swanson continued to fight moving backward in the second round as Edgar had success pushing the pace. Edgar was successful finishing his combos with leg kicks, slowing Swanson. Near the end of the round, Swanson was able to stuff an Edgar takedown attempt and counter with some strong punches, but the former champion shook them off without trouble.

Both men exchanged punches in the third, but it was Edgar getting the most of the exchanges. Swanson opened up a bit more, using kicks to the body and head more effectively but was shut down by Edgar, who took the fight to the cage with two minutes remaining. In the closing moments, the pair had some of their best exchanges of the fight, but it was too late for Swanson to make a difference.

“You put your mind to something and you can do it,” Edgar said. “I’m not going anywhere.”

Edgar said he’d like to get back in the title picture and fight the winner of the next featherweight championship fight between Max Holloway and Brian Ortega, set for UFC 226 in July.

“I’d like to fight the winner of those two guys, I know they’re throwing down in July, let’s see what happens.”

Headshot

Ryan Gerbosi is an internet news manager for sports at Newsday.com. He also covers mixed martial arts and believes the designated hitter should be banned from baseball.

New York Sports

Dellin Betances and Gary Sanchez of the Yankees Rieber: Mound visit rule is altering communication
The Mets' Jacob deGrom pitches against the Braves Bullpen blows deGrom's gem as Mets lose walk-off
Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey walks to the Mets demote Matt Harvey to bullpen
Stony brook senior Kylie Ohlmiller became the NCAA's SBU's Ohlmiller breaks two NCAA records
Mets pitcher Gerson Bautista during photo day on Mets promote Oswalt, send Bautista to Double-A
Yankees third baseman Miguel Andujar reacts after he Rieber: It would be very hard to send down Andujar