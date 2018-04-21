TODAY'S PAPER
UFC Atlantic City

Scenes from UFC Fight Night in Atlantic City, N.J, on Saturday, April 21, 2018. Three Long Islanders -- Aljamain Sterling, Ryan LaFlare and Merab Dvalishvili -- are on the card.

Ricky Simon, right, holds Merab Dvalishvili around the
Photo Credit: AP / Mel Evans

Ricky Simon, right, holds Merab Dvalishvili around the throat during the third round of their mixed martial arts bantamweight bout Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Atlantic City, N.J. Simon won the bout.

Corey Anderson, right, hits Patrick Cummins during the
Photo Credit: AP / Mel Evans

Corey Anderson, right, hits Patrick Cummins during the third round of their light heavyweight mixed martial arts bout Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Atlantic City, N.J. Anderson won the bout in a decision.

Siyar Bahadurzada celebrates after defeating Luan Chagas in
Photo Credit: AP / Mel Evans

Siyar Bahadurzada celebrates after defeating Luan Chagas in their mixed martial arts light welterweight bout Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Atlantic City, N.J.

