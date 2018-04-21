UFC Atlantic City

Scenes from UFC Fight Night in Atlantic City, N.J, on Saturday, April 21, 2018. Three Long Islanders -- Aljamain Sterling, Ryan LaFlare and Merab Dvalishvili -- are on the card.

Ricky Simon, right, holds Merab Dvalishvili around the throat during the third round of their mixed martial arts bantamweight bout Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Atlantic City, N.J. Simon won the bout.

Corey Anderson, right, hits Patrick Cummins during the third round of their light heavyweight mixed martial arts bout Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Atlantic City, N.J. Anderson won the bout in a decision.