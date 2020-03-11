Patricio Pitbull will defend his featherweight title at Bellator 241 on Friday, and as of Wednesday evening, fans will be allowed inside Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, to watch the fights.

The coronavirus outbreak has caused significant schedule changes for sporting events across the world at all levels. The NCAA announced Wednesday that its March Madness tournaments for Division I men and women will be played without fans in attendance. Earlier Wednesday, the Ivy League canceled all sporting events for the entire spring. The Golden State Warriors will host the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday without fans in the arena.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and have been in close contact with our upcoming venue partners," Bellator said in a statement. "At the moment, we fully anticipate Bellator 241 on Friday, March 13 to go on as scheduled."

Pitbull's bout against Pedro Carvalho is one of 16 scheduled for the event, which includes Bellator's featherweight grand prix quarterfinal round.

Bellator's next scheduled event is May 9 in San Jose, California.