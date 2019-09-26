TODAY'S PAPER
SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC Boston fight card: Weidman vs. Reyes

Chris Weidman talks to reporters during UFC 230

Chris Weidman talks to reporters during UFC 230 open workouts on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at Madison Square Garden. Photo Credit: Newsday / Mark La Monica

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
Event: UFC Fight Night Boston

Date: Friday, Oct. 18, 2019

Location: Boston

Venue: TD Garden

Where to watch: ESPN

*Newsday may receive a commission on purchases made through this link, which helps support the journalism we bring to readers.

Latest UFC Boston fight card

Light Heavyweight: Dominick Reyes vs. Chris Weidman                

Women's Flyweight: Maycee Barber vs. Gillian Robertson                

Heavyweight: Daniel Spitz vs. Tanner Boser      

Bantamweight: Randy Costa vs. Boston Salmon                

Middleweight: Brandon Allen vs. Eric Spicely  

Heavyweight: Greg Hardy vs. Ben Sosoli 

Lightweight: Joe Lauzon vs. Jonathan Pearce    

Mark La Monica

Mark La Monica is the deputy sports editor for cross-media at Newsday. He also covers mixed martial arts.

