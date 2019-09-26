UFC Boston fight card: Weidman vs. Reyes
Event: UFC Fight Night Boston
Date: Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
Location: Boston
Venue: TD Garden
Where to watch: ESPN
Latest UFC Boston fight card
Light Heavyweight: Dominick Reyes vs. Chris Weidman
Women's Flyweight: Maycee Barber vs. Gillian Robertson
Heavyweight: Daniel Spitz vs. Tanner Boser
Bantamweight: Randy Costa vs. Boston Salmon
Middleweight: Brandon Allen vs. Eric Spicely
Heavyweight: Greg Hardy vs. Ben Sosoli
Lightweight: Joe Lauzon vs. Jonathan Pearce
