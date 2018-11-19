TODAY'S PAPER
UFC Brooklyn fight card for ESPN+1 Fight Night at Barclays Center

Paige VanZant defeated Felice Herrig by unanimous decision

Paige VanZant defeated Felice Herrig by unanimous decision in a women's strawweight bout at UFC on Fox 15 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on April 18, 2015. Photo Credit: Newsday/Mario Gonzalez

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
The UFC returns to Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Jan. 19 with its first ESPN+ card. Tickets go on sale Nov. 30. Below are the latest fights announced for the card.

Latest UFC Brooklyn fight card

Women's flyweight: Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

Welterweight: Belal Muhammad vs. Geoff Neal

Light heavyweight: Glover Teixeira vs. Ion Cutelaba

Light heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield vs. Vinicius Moreira Castro

Welterweight: Randy Brown vs. Chance Rencountre

