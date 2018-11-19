UFC Brooklyn fight card for ESPN+1 Fight Night at Barclays Center
The UFC returns to Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Jan. 19 with its first ESPN+ card. Tickets go on sale Nov. 30. Below are the latest fights announced for the card.
Latest UFC Brooklyn fight card
Women's flyweight: Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich
Welterweight: Belal Muhammad vs. Geoff Neal
Light heavyweight: Glover Teixeira vs. Ion Cutelaba
Light heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield vs. Vinicius Moreira Castro
Welterweight: Randy Brown vs. Chance Rencountre
