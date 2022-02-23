TODAY'S PAPER
The "Voice of the Octagon" has quite the vocal flair. But UFC announcer Bruce Buffer also brings it with his stylish array of suits and tuxedos in the octagon and away from it as well.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 09: UFC Octagon announcer
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

UFC Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer announces Ryan Spann of the United States and Sam Alvey of the United States in their Light heavyweight fight during UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 09, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. 

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: UFC Octagon
Credit: Getty Images/Christian Petersen

UFC Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer introduces players before the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer announces fighters during UFC
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Menendez

Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer announces fighters during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. 

HOUSTON, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 12: UFC announcer Bruce
Credit: Getty Images/Carmen Mandato

UFC announcer Bruce Buffer addresses attendees during UFC 271 at Toyota Center on February 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. 

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 07: Bruce Buffer announcing
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

Bruce Buffer announcing during UFC 265 Toyota Center on July 7, 2021 in Houston, Texas. 

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 13: Announcer Bruce
Credit: Getty Images/Chris Unger

Announcer Bruce Buffer looks on before the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - MAY 11: Octagon
Credit: Getty Images/Alexandre Schneider

Bruce Buffer introduces the main event during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. 

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 07: Bruce Buffer announcing
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

Bruce Buffer announcing during UFC 265 at Toyota Center on July 7, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 07: Bruce Buffer
Credit: Getty Images/Sam Wasson

Bruce Buffer announces Stipe Miocic before his heavyweight championship fight against Daniel Cormier at T-Mobile Arena on July 7, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Cormier won by first round knockout. 

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 09: UFC Octagon announcer
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

UFC Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer poses with a protective face mask during UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 09, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. 

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Announcer Bruce
Credit: Getty Images/Alex Bierens de Haan

Announcer Bruce Buffer during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 09: UFC Octagon announcer
Credit: Getty Images/Dylan Buell

\UFC Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer introduces Dan Ige and Mike Santiago before their featherweight bout during the UFC 225: Whittaker v Romero 2 event at the United Center on June 9, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. 

TORONTO, ON - DECEMBER 10: Bruce Buffer introduces
Credit: Getty Images/Vaughn Ridley

Bruce Buffer introduces Max Holloway of the United States and Anthony Pettis of the United States prior to their Interim Featherweight Title fight during the UFC 206 event at Air Canada Centre on December 10, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. 

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 20: UFC fight announcer
Credit: Getty Images/Bradley Kanaris

\Bruce Buffer introduces the fighters before the UFC Heavyweight Bout between Mark Hunt and Frank Mir at UFC Brisbane on March 20, 2016 in Brisbane, Australia. 

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 15: Bruce Buffer (L)
Credit: Getty Images for Cedars Sinai Sp/Matt Winkelmeyer

Bruce Buffer (L) and Snoop Dogg attend the 34th Annual Cedars-Sinai Sports Spectacular at The Compound on July 15, 2019 in Inglewood, California. 

UFC ring announcer Bruce Buffer gestures before a
Credit: AP/Jeff Chiu

UFC ring announcer Bruce Buffer gestures before a mixed martial arts fight at UFC Fight Night in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, July 13, 2019. 

SHENZHEN, CHINA - AUGUST 31:Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer
Credit: Getty Images/Zhe Ji

Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer introduces the main event during the UFC Fight Night event at Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre on August 31, 2019 in Shenzhen, China. 

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 9: Bruce Buffer
Credit: Getty Images/Rey Del Rio

Bruce Buffer introduces Sage Northcutt and Enrique Marin during the UFC 200 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 9, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bruce Buffer announces a women's strawweight title bout
Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

Bruce Buffer announces a women's strawweight title bout between Rose Namajunas and Poland's Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 223 Saturday, April 7, 2018, in New York. Namajunas won the fight. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 15: Bruce Buffer and
Credit: Getty Images/Emma McIntyre

Bruce Buffer and guest attend the Cedars-Sinai and Sports Spectacular's 34th Annual Gala at The Compound on July 15, 2019 in Inglewood, California. 

Bruce Buffer introduces the fighters at UFC 223
Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Bruce Buffer introduces the fighters at UFC 223 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 7, 2018.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 11: (L-R) Bruce
Credit: Getty Images/Kevin Winter

Bruce Buffer and host Michael Strahan speak onstage during Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2019 at Barker Hangar on July 11, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. 

TORONTO, ON - DECEMBER 8: Bruce Buffer announces
Credit: Getty Images/Vaughn Ridley

Bruce Buffer announces the main event of the evening during the UFC 231 event at Scotiabank Arena on December 8, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. 

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Bruce Buffer speaks
Credit: Getty Images/James Chance

Bruce Buffer speaks to the crowd prior to the Welterweight bout between Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal at The O2 Arena on March 16, 2019 in London, England. 

Bruce Buffer announces the UFC lightweights Michael Johnson
Credit: Jeffrey Basinger

Bruce Buffer announces the UFC lightweights Michael Johnson and Justin Gaethje before their fight at the T-Mobile Arena during The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale in Las Vegas on July 7, 2017. Gaethje won by TKO in the second round.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 16: UFC Announcer Bruce
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

Bruce Buffer makes the initial announcement at UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 16, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. 

INGLEWOOD, CA - JULY 15: Snoop Dogg and
Credit: Getty Images for Sports Spectacu/Matt Winkelmeyer

Snoop Dogg and Bruce Buffer attend the 33rd Annual Cedars-Sinai Sports Spectacular at The Compound on July 15, 2018 in Inglewood, California. 

Ring announcer Bruce Buffer announcing before the lightweight
Credit: AP/Jon Super

Ring announcer Bruce Buffer announcing before the lightweight title bout at UFC 80 at the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle, England, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2008.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Bruce Buffer announces
Credit: Getty Images/Logan Riely

Bruce Buffer announces the next fighters during the UFC 236 event at State Farm Arena on April 13, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 03: Ring announcer
Credit: Phillip Faraone

Bruce Buffer (R) and guest attend 32nd Annual Cedars-Sinai Sports Spectacular at W Los Angeles - Westwood on April 3, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 07: UFC fight announcer
Credit: Getty Images/Bradley Kanaris

UFC fight announcer Bruce Buffer announces the fighters before the UFC Brisbane bout between Mark Hunt and Antonio 'Big Foot' Silva of Brazil at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on December 7, 2013 in Brisbane, Australia. 

