TODAY'S PAPER
34° Good Morning
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
34° Good Morning
SportsMixed Martial Arts

The new UFC champions in 2019

Kamaru Usman celebrates after his win against Tyron

Kamaru Usman celebrates after his win against Tyron Woodley in a welterweight mixed martial arts title fight at UFC 235, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. Photo Credit: AP/John Locher

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
Print

When the calendar year 2019 began, a total of 77 men and women had been able to call themselves a UFC champion. That includes interim champions as well, of which only five never ascended to undisputed champion.

Here's a look at who has added themselves to that list in 2019.

UFC welterweight: Kamaru Usman

At UFC 235 on March 2, Kamaru Usman became the 10th welterweight champion in UFC history with a dominant performance against Tyron Woodley. Usman, a former NCAA Division II national champion, outgrappled Woodley, a Division I All-American wrestler at Missouri, the entire fight and never let him get going. Usman also attacked Woodley with body shots throughout the bout with 83 strikes. Usman outlanded Woodley, who had defended his title four times previously, 336-60 overall.

Mark

Mark La Monica is the deputy sports editor for cross-media at Newsday. He also covers mixed martial arts.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

NYY@TOR: Voit muscles a solo homer the other Watch Luke Voit's solo homer vs. Blue Jays
Islanders co-owner John Ledecky, second from right, with Ledecky: Belmont arena 'on track' for 2021-22 season
Cal Clutterbuck #15 and Casey Cizikas #53 of Islanders' fourth line battling injuries, illness
The Yankees' Clint Frazier knocks a single in Frazier says he's OK after being hit by pitch
Mets' Dominic Smith during a spring training workout Dominic Smith homers to continue hot start in camp
Mets shortstop Amed Rosario during a spring training Mets' Rosario compared to Boston's Bogaerts