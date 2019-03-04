The new UFC champions in 2019

When the calendar year 2019 began, a total of 77 men and women had been able to call themselves a UFC champion. That includes interim champions as well, of which only five never ascended to undisputed champion.

Here's a look at who has added themselves to that list in 2019.

UFC welterweight: Kamaru Usman

At UFC 235 on March 2, Kamaru Usman became the 10th welterweight champion in UFC history with a dominant performance against Tyron Woodley. Usman, a former NCAA Division II national champion, outgrappled Woodley, a Division I All-American wrestler at Missouri, the entire fight and never let him get going. Usman also attacked Woodley with body shots throughout the bout with 83 strikes. Usman outlanded Woodley, who had defended his title four times previously, 336-60 overall.