UFC champions history: Flyweights

The UFC's flyweight division was established in 2011, with the first 125-pound fights coming in early 2012 in the form of a four-man tournament to determine the division's first champion. That first champion is the only champion so far.

Demetrious Johnson

Successful title defenses: 11

Demetrious Johnson became the first UFC flyweight champion when he beat Joseph Benavidez via split decision at UFC 152 on Sept. 22, 2012. In the nearly six years since, Johnson beat everyone in his path and become one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the sport. Only four of his title defenses went the distance. Johnson's 11 straight successful title defenses is the longest streak in UFC history. Johnson lost the title to Henry Cejudo at UFC 227 on Aug. 4, 2018.

Henry Cejudo

Successful title defenses: 1

Henry Cejudo, an Olympic gold medalist in wrestling in 2008, ended Demetrious Johnson's nearly six-year reign as the UFC flyweight champion at UFC 227 on Aug. 4, 2018, in Los Angeles. Cejudo won by split decision. He then stopped reigning bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw in 32 seconds at UFC Brooklyn on Jan. 19, 2019, for his first title defense. Cejudo later also captured the bantamweight title and then retired after defending it once at UFC 249 on May 9, 2020.

Deiveson Figueiredo

Successful title defenses: 1

Deiveson Figueiredo won the vacant flyweight title on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi by stopping Joseph Benavidez late in the first round after three knockdowns and a rear naked choke submission on July 18, 2020. He made one defense of his title, a draw against Brandon Moreno later that year.

Brandon Moreno

At UFC 263 on June 12, Brandon Moreno became the first Mexican-born champion in UFC history when he submitted Deiveson Figueiredo via rear naked choke in the third round at UFC 263 on June 12, 2021.