TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC champions history: Flyweights

UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo defeated TJ Dillashaw

UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo defeated TJ Dillashaw at UFC Brooklyn at Barclays Center on Jan. 19, 2019. Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
Print

The UFC's flyweight division was established in 2011, with the first 125-pound fights coming in early 2012 in the form of a four-man tournament to determine the division's first champion. That first champion is the only champion so far.

Demetrious Johnson

Successful title defenses: 11

Demetrious Johnson became the first UFC flyweight champion when he beat Joseph Benavidez via split decision at UFC 152 on Sept. 22, 2012. In the nearly six years since, Johnson beat everyone in his path and become one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the sport. Only four of his title defenses went the distance. Johnson's 11 straight successful title defenses is the longest streak in UFC history. Johnson lost the title to Henry Cejudo at UFC 227 on Aug. 4, 2018.

Henry Cejudo

Successful title defenses: 1

Henry Cejudo, an Olympic gold medalist in wrestling in 2008, ended Demetrious Johnson's nearly six-year reign as the UFC flyweight champion at UFC 227 on Aug. 4, 2018, in Los Angeles. Cejudo won by split decision. He then stopped reigning bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw in 32 seconds at UFC Brooklyn on Jan. 19, 2019, for his first title defense. Cejudo later also captured the bantamweight title and then retired after defending it once at UFC 249 on May 9, 2020.

Deiveson Figueiredo

Successful title defenses: 1

Deiveson Figueiredo won the vacant flyweight title on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi by stopping Joseph Benavidez late in the first round after three knockdowns and a rear naked choke submission on July 18, 2020. He made one defense of his title, a draw against Brandon Moreno later that year.

Brandon Moreno

At UFC 263 on June 12, Brandon Moreno became the first Mexican-born champion in UFC history when he submitted Deiveson Figueiredo via rear naked choke in the third round at UFC 263 on June 12, 2021.

Mark La Monica

Mark La Monica is the deputy sports editor for cross-media at Newsday. He also covers mixed martial arts.

New York Sports

Islanders fans attended a watch party at Nassau
Fans attend Isles-Lightning watch party at Nassau Coliseum
Jacob deGrom of the Mets looks on from
Lennon: deGrom dominates again, but can Mets keep him safe?
Nets general manager Sean Marks, right, watches warmups
Barker: Big 3, version 2.0 will be dangerous next season
Jacob deGrom of the Mets pitches during the
Jacob deGrom allows no runs, one hit as Mets split doubleheader
Islanders fans attend the team's Game 5 watch
Like Isles fans, Denis Potvin couldn't resist Coliseum watch party
Eli Manning after speaking during his retirement press
Manning's jersey to be retired by Giants on Sept. 26
Didn’t find what you were looking for?