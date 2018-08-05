TODAY'S PAPER
The UFC's flyweight division was established in 2011, with the first 125-pound fights coming in early 2012 in the form of a four-man tournament to determine the division's first champion. That first champion is the only champion so far.

Successful title defenses: 11.
Demetrious Johnson became the first UFC flyweight champion when he beat Joseph Benavidez via split decision at UFC 152 on Sept. 22, 2012. In the nearly six years since, Johnson beat everyone in his path and become one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the sport. Only four of his title defenses went the distance. Johnson's 11 straight successful title defenses is the longest streak in UFC history. Johnson lost the title to Henry Cejudo at UFC 227 on Aug. 4, 2018.

Henry Cejudo,an Olympic gold medalist in wrestling in 2008, ended Demetrious Johnson's nearly six-year reign as the UFC flyweight champion at UFC 227 on Aug. 4, 2018, in Los Angeles. Cejudo won by split decision.

