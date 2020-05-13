TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
57° Good Afternoon
SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC champions history: Women's featherweight

Cris Cyborg waits for the bell during a

Cris Cyborg waits for the bell during a women's featherweight title bout against Yana Kunitskaya during UFC 222 at T-Mobile Arena on March 3, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Credit: Getty Images/Isaac Brekken

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
Print

The UFC women's featherweight division had its first title fight in 2017 in Brooklyn.

Here is the path of the UFC women's featherweight championship.

Germaine de Randamie

Successful title defenses: 0 

She won the inaugural women's featherweight title fight with a unanimous decision win over Holly Holm at UFC 208 in Brooklyn on Feb. 11, 2017. She later was stripped of that title in June 2017 for not agreeing to defend the title against Cris Cyborg Justino.

Cris Cyborg Justino

Successful title defenses: 2

Cyborg, around whom the UFC initially constructed the 145-pound division, won the vacant title on July 29, 2017, at UFC 214, stopping Tonya Evinger by TKO in the third round. She then defended the title with a unanimous decision over Holm at UFC 219 and a first-round TKO of Yana Kunitskaya at UFC 222.

Amanda Nunes

Nunes, already the reigning UFC bantamweight champion, knocked out Cyborg in 51 seconds at UFC 232 on Dec. 29, 2018. It was the first time Cyborg was knocked out in her MMA career, and cemented Nunes among the sport's greatest female fighters.

Mark La Monica

Mark La Monica is the deputy sports editor for cross-media at Newsday. He also covers mixed martial arts.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees Judge a Yankees cornerstone in right if he can stay healthy
Giants coach Joe Judge speaks at MetLife Stadium Glauber: Judge should get pass on this odd first season
Chris Paul #3 of the Oklahoma City Thunder Report: NBA players' union polling members on resumption of season
Joe Judge meets the press before the Giants Judge, Giants using Zoom as screening device
A general view during a severe weather delay Judge on empty stadiums: 'Fans are a huge part of this game'
In this March 17, 2015, file photo, Major Lennon: Talks between Clark, Manfred a step in right direction
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search