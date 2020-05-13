UFC champions history: Women's featherweight

The UFC women's featherweight division had its first title fight in 2017 in Brooklyn.

Here is the path of the UFC women's featherweight championship.

Germaine de Randamie

Successful title defenses: 0

She won the inaugural women's featherweight title fight with a unanimous decision win over Holly Holm at UFC 208 in Brooklyn on Feb. 11, 2017. She later was stripped of that title in June 2017 for not agreeing to defend the title against Cris Cyborg Justino.

Cris Cyborg Justino

Successful title defenses: 2

Cyborg, around whom the UFC initially constructed the 145-pound division, won the vacant title on July 29, 2017, at UFC 214, stopping Tonya Evinger by TKO in the third round. She then defended the title with a unanimous decision over Holm at UFC 219 and a first-round TKO of Yana Kunitskaya at UFC 222.

Amanda Nunes

Nunes, already the reigning UFC bantamweight champion, knocked out Cyborg in 51 seconds at UFC 232 on Dec. 29, 2018. It was the first time Cyborg was knocked out in her MMA career, and cemented Nunes among the sport's greatest female fighters.