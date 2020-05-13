UFC champions history: Women's flyweight

The UFC flyweight championship was the prize for Season 26 of "The Ultimate Fighter," which featured 16 female fighters in a tournament-style competition to determine who would become the promotion's first female champion at 125 pounds.

Here is the path of the UFC women's flyweight championship.

Nicco Montano

Successful title defenses: 0

Montana beat Roxanne Modafferi by unanimous decision on Dec. 1, 2017, at "The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion Finale" to win the inaugural title. Going into her first title defense at UFC 228 in September 2018, Montano failed to weigh in on the Friday before the fight and was taken to the hospital. The scheduled bout against Valentina Shevchenko was canceled, and Montano was stripped of the title.

Valentina Shevchenko

Successful title defenses: 3

Shevchenko won the vacant flyweight title at UFC 231 with a unanimous decision win over Joanna Jedrezjczyk on Dec. 8, 2018. In the next 14 months, she defended the title against Jessica Eye (second-round headkick KO), Liz Carmouche (unanimous decision) and Katlyn Chookagian (third-round TKO).