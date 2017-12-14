TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 25° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 25° Good Evening
SportsMixed Martial Arts

The new UFC champions of 2017

By Newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Here’s a look at the fighters who won a UFC championship in 2017, including interim champions, in order of division.

UFC featherweight: Max Holloway

Max Holloway went into Brazil and beat a
Photo Credit: AP / Leo Correa

Max Holloway went into Brazil and beat a legend of both the country and the sport. His third-round TKO of Jose Aldo unified the UFC featherweight title at UFC 212 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 3, 2017.

UFC interim middleweight: Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker beat Yoel Romero to win the
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Rey Del Rio

Robert Whittaker beat Yoel Romero to win the interim UFC middleweight championship at UFC 213 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 9, 2017.

UFC women's featherweight: Cris Cyborg Justino

Cris Cyborg Justino, considered by many as the
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey

Cris Cyborg Justino, considered by many as the most dangerous female fighter regardless of division, methodically broke down Tonya Evinger to claim the vacant UFC women's featherweight title at UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017.

UFC light heavyweight: Jon Jones

Thought of as one of if not the
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey

Thought of as one of if not the best MMA fighter ever, Jon Jones reclimbed the mountain after more than two years of drama, legal issues and suspensions. He won back his UFC light heavyweight title by finishing Daniel Cormier in the third round with a vicious head kick and ground and pound at UFC 214 on July 29, 2017, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

UFC light heavyweight: Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier was reinstated as the UFC light
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey

Daniel Cormier was reinstated as the UFC light heavyweight champion on Sept. 13, one day after Jon Jones' B sample also tested positive for the steroid Turinabol. Jones had beaten Cormier by third-round knockout to reclaim the light heavyweight championship, a title he has had taken away three times because of various infractions.

UFC interim lightweight: Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson submitted Kevin Lee in the third
Photo Credit: AP

Tony Ferguson submitted Kevin Lee in the third round at UFC 216 on Oct. 7, 2017, to win the interim lightweight title.

UFC women's strawweight: Rose Namajunas

Rose Namajunas gets emotional as Dana White presents
Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Rose Namajunas gets emotional as Dana White presents her the strawweight title after her upset first-round knockout of Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017.

UFC bantamweight: TJ Dillashaw

TJ Dillashaw, right, celebrates as referee Dan Miragliotta
Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

TJ Dillashaw, right, celebrates as referee Dan Miragliotta raises his hand in victory after his bantamweight championship bout against Cody Garbrandt at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017. Dillashaw won back his title with a second-round TKO.

UFC middleweight: Georges St-Pierre

Georges St-Pierre submitted Michael Bisping in the middleweight
Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Georges St-Pierre submitted Michael Bisping in the middleweight title fight at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017. St-Pierre returned after a four-year absence to become the fourth fighter in history to win titles in multiple UFC weight classes.

UFC middleweight: Robert Whittaker

Whittaker was named the undisputed UFC middleweight champion
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Daniel Carson

Whittaker was named the undisputed UFC middleweight champion in early December after Georges St-Pierre vacated the title to deal with a health issue 33 days after he won it from reigning champion Michael Bisping.

UFC women's flyweight: Nicco Montano

Montano beat Roxanne Modafferi by unanimous decision at

Montano beat Roxanne Modafferi by unanimous decision at The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale in Las Vegas on Dec. 1, 2017, to become the promotion's inaugural women's flyweight champion.

By Newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Mike Francesa appeared at the Paley Center for Francesa’s penultimate show packed with guests
On Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, Mike Francesa welcomed Mike's on . . . for only 5 ½ more hours
This Newsday composite image shows Giants cornerback Eli Apple, Collins can’t agree on when they’ve spoken
Saints' Marshon Lattimore, Arthur Maulet and Justin Hardee, Jets get ready for noisy Superdome with loud music
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman looks on during Cashman stressing patience in filling Yanks’ roster
New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) NFL picks: Pats top Steelers, Chargers lock vs. Chiefs