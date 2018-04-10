TODAY'S PAPER
46° Good Morning
46° Good Morning
SportsMixed Martial Arts

The new UFC champions of 2018

By Newsday.com
Print

Here’s a look at the fighters who won a UFC championship in 2018, including interim champions, in order of division.

Lightweight: Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov won a unanimous decision over Wantagh's
Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Khabib Nurmagomedov won a unanimous decision over Wantagh's Al Iaquinta to claim the lightweight title at UFC 223 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 7, 2018. Nurmagomedov was supposed to fight interim champion Tony Ferguson, who pulled out a week prior with a knee injury. Replacement fighter Max Holloway couldn't make weight, so Iaquinta became the challenger on less than 36 hours' notice. Nurmagomedov became the undisputed lightweight champion as the UFC removed Ferguson as interim champ and stripped Conor McGregor of his title after having never defended it since winning it Nov. 12, 2016.

By Newsday.com

New York Sports

Josh Rosen of UCLA runs upfield during the NFL mock draft 4.0
The Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton walks to the dugout Lennon: Stanton bashed in Boston, too
The Mets' Asdrubal Cabrera celebrates with teammates after Win over Marlins gives 9-1 Mets best start ever
Chasen Shreve of the Yankees watches a grand slam Severino, pen no match for Bosox in rout of Yanks
Luis Severino of the Yankees pitches against the Yankees ace Severino rocked in loss to Red Sox
Brandon Nimmo #9 of the New York Mets Nimmo sent down to make room for righty Oswalt