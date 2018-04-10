The new UFC champions of 2018

Here’s a look at the fighters who won a UFC championship in 2018, including interim champions, in order of division.

Lightweight: Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov won a unanimous decision over Wantagh's Al Iaquinta to claim the lightweight title at UFC 223 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 7, 2018. Nurmagomedov was supposed to fight interim champion Tony Ferguson, who pulled out a week prior with a knee injury. Replacement fighter Max Holloway couldn't make weight, so Iaquinta became the challenger on less than 36 hours' notice. Nurmagomedov became the undisputed lightweight champion as the UFC removed Ferguson as interim champ and stripped Conor McGregor of his title after having never defended it since winning it Nov. 12, 2016.