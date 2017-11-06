This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 62° Good Evening
Overcast 62° Good Evening
SportsMixed Martial Arts

Tracking the championship: UFC women’s strawweight division

By Newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The UFC added a women's strawweight division at the end of 2013, with the first 115-pound champion to be determined by the winner of the 20th season of "The Ultimate Fighter." Here’s the path of that championship belt.

Carla Esparza

In Season 20 of
Photo Credit: Invicta FC

In Season 20 of "The Ultimate Fighter," the first season to feature all female fighters, Esparza defeated Rose Namajunas in the final to win the season and be crowned the UFC's inaugural champion of the new 115-pound strawweight division on Dec. 12, 2014.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Successful title defenses: 5. Joanna Jedrzejczyk stopped Carla
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez

Successful title defenses: 5.
Joanna Jedrzejczyk stopped Carla Esparza, who was making her first title defense, in the second round via TKO at UFC 185 on March 14, 2015 in Dallas. Jedrzejczyk, from Poland, defended her title successfully five times en route to becoming one of the pound-for-pound best fighters. She was 14-0 before losing to Rose Namajunas at UFC 217.

Rose Namajunas

Rose Namajunas celebrates her first-round knockout for the
Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

Rose Namajunas celebrates her first-round knockout for the upset win over Joanna Jedrzejczyk to win the strawweight title at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017.

By Newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Head coach Ben McAdoo of the Giants reacts Glauber: Day of infamy will have consequences
Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis in the fourth quarter Porzingis ‘just playing ball ... and having fun’
Jets wide receiver Jeremy Kerley (14) celebrates a Kerley suspended for violating NFL’s PED policy
Yankees first baseman Don Mattingly hits a solo homer Mattingly gets another chance at Hall of Fame
Manager Joe Girardi #28 and general manager Brian Cashman, Girardi discuss split
Giants coach Ben McAdoo and quarterback Eli Manning The 1-7 Giants still have eight games to go