TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
55° Good Afternoon
SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC champions history: Women's bantamweight

Amanda Nunes celebrates after defeating Raquel Pennington during

Amanda Nunes celebrates after defeating Raquel Pennington during their UFC women's bantamweight title bout in Rio de Janeiro on May 12, 2018. Credit: AP/Leo Correa

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
Print

Dana White once said women would never fight in the UFC. Ronda Rousey changed all that. In November 2012, Rousey signed with the UFC. In December 2012, she was announced as the UFC women’s bantamweight champion as the promotion officially added the new division to its roster. Here’s the path of that championship.

Ronda Rousey

Successful title defenses: 5

Rousey fought Liz Carmouche at UFC 157 on Feb. 23, 2013, in the first women's MMA fight in the UFC. She won via first-round submission (arm bar, of course) and then successfully defended the belt five more times. Along the way, Rousey became one of the biggest stars in the sport.

Holly Holm

Successful title defenses: 0

At UFC 193 in Australia on Nov. 14, 2015, Holm did the unimaginable: She destroyed Ronda Rousey and took the title from her.

Miesha Tate

Successful title defenses: 0

Holly Holm made her first title defense at UFC 196 on March 5 against Miesha Tate. It would be her only fight as champion, as Tate submitted Holm with a rear-naked choke in the fifth round.

Amanda Nunes

Successful title defenses: 5

In the main event of UFC 200 on July 9, Amanda Nunes put an end to Tate's reign as champion. Nunes beat Tate via first-round submission (rear-naked choke) to become the new champion. She has since defended it five times and also challenged and beat featherweight champion Cris Cyborg to become a double champ.

Mark La Monica

Mark La Monica is the deputy sports editor for cross-media at Newsday. He also covers mixed martial arts.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Joe Judge meets the press before the Giants Judge, Giants using Zoom as screening device
A general view during a severe weather delay Judge on empty stadiums: 'Fans are a huge part of this game'
In this March 17, 2015, file photo, Major Lennon: Talks between Clark, Manfred a step in right direction
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks at Source: No money discussed as MLB, union talk restart
Giants coach Joe Judge speaks at MetLife Stadium Glauber: Judge should get pass on this odd first season
Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys Judge makes clear team will run Garrett's offensive scheme
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search