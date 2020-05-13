UFC champions history: Women's bantamweight

Dana White once said women would never fight in the UFC. Ronda Rousey changed all that. In November 2012, Rousey signed with the UFC. In December 2012, she was announced as the UFC women’s bantamweight champion as the promotion officially added the new division to its roster. Here’s the path of that championship.

Ronda Rousey

Successful title defenses: 5

Rousey fought Liz Carmouche at UFC 157 on Feb. 23, 2013, in the first women's MMA fight in the UFC. She won via first-round submission (arm bar, of course) and then successfully defended the belt five more times. Along the way, Rousey became one of the biggest stars in the sport.

Holly Holm

Successful title defenses: 0

At UFC 193 in Australia on Nov. 14, 2015, Holm did the unimaginable: She destroyed Ronda Rousey and took the title from her.

Miesha Tate

Successful title defenses: 0

Holly Holm made her first title defense at UFC 196 on March 5 against Miesha Tate. It would be her only fight as champion, as Tate submitted Holm with a rear-naked choke in the fifth round.

Amanda Nunes

Successful title defenses: 5

In the main event of UFC 200 on July 9, Amanda Nunes put an end to Tate's reign as champion. Nunes beat Tate via first-round submission (rear-naked choke) to become the new champion. She has since defended it five times and also challenged and beat featherweight champion Cris Cyborg to become a double champ.