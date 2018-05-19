TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Afternoon
58° Good Afternoon
SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC Chile fight photos

Print

Scenes from UFC Fight Night in Santiago, Chile, on May 19, 2018.

Andrea Lee celebrates after defeating Veronica Macedo during
Photo Credit: MARIO RUIZ/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / MARIO RUIZ/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Andrea Lee celebrates after defeating Veronica Macedo during UFC Fight Night in Santiago, Chile, on May 19, 2018.

Vicente Luque (R) stopped Chad Laprise in the
Photo Credit: MARIO RUIZ/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / MARIO RUIZ/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Vicente Luque (R) stopped Chad Laprise in the first round at UFC Fight Night in Santiago, Chile, on May 19, 2018.

US fighter Andrea Lee (R) faces Venezuelan Veronica
Photo Credit: MARIO RUIZ/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / MARIO RUIZ/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

US fighter Andrea Lee (R) faces Venezuelan Veronica Macedo (L) during UFC Fight Night in Santiago, Chile, on May 19, 2018.

Brazilian fighter Vicente Luque celebrates after defeating Canadian
Photo Credit: MARIO RUIZ/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / MARIO RUIZ/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Brazilian fighter Vicente Luque celebrates after defeating Canadian Chad Laprise during UFC Fight Night in Santiago, Chile, on May 19, 2018.

Brazilian fighter Vicente Luque (R) faces Canadian Chad
Photo Credit: MARIO RUIZ/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / MARIO RUIZ/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Brazilian fighter Vicente Luque (R) faces Canadian Chad Laprise (L) during UFC Fight Night in Santiago, Chile, on May 19, 2018.

US fighter Andrea Lee (R) faces Venezuelan Veronica
Photo Credit: MARIO RUIZ/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / MARIO RUIZ/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

US fighter Andrea Lee (R) faces Venezuelan Veronica Macedo (L) during UFC Fight Night in Santiago, Chile, on May 19, 2018.

New York Sports

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez watches a solo home Yankees hit five home runs to defeat Royals
Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano watches from the dugout Lennon: Cano’s ban imperils his Hall of Fame chances
The Mets' Wilmer Flores celebrates his walk-off sacrifice Late rally has Mets singing in the rain
Steven Matz delivers a pitch against the Arizona Rieber: Matz still susceptible to unraveling
Hofstra's Sophie Dandola (27) delivers a pitch during Dandola's perfect game keeps Hofstra alive in NCAAs
Devin Mesoraco of the New York Mets at Mesoraco to instruct Nido on catcher prep