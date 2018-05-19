UFC Chile fight photos

Scenes from UFC Fight Night in Santiago, Chile, on May 19, 2018.

Andrea Lee celebrates after defeating Veronica Macedo during UFC Fight Night in Santiago, Chile, on May 19, 2018.

Vicente Luque (R) stopped Chad Laprise in the first round at UFC Fight Night in Santiago, Chile, on May 19, 2018.

US fighter Andrea Lee (R) faces Venezuelan Veronica Macedo (L) during UFC Fight Night in Santiago, Chile, on May 19, 2018.

Brazilian fighter Vicente Luque celebrates after defeating Canadian Chad Laprise during UFC Fight Night in Santiago, Chile, on May 19, 2018.

Brazilian fighter Vicente Luque (R) faces Canadian Chad Laprise (L) during UFC Fight Night in Santiago, Chile, on May 19, 2018.