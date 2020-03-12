TODAY'S PAPER
SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night in Brazil in jeopardy from coronavirus pandemic

Dana White speaks during the press conference after

Dana White speaks during the press conference after the UFC Fight Night event at Madison Square Garden on Nov 2, 2019 in New York. Credit: Anna Sergeeva

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
At least one UFC event would appear to be in jeopardy of taking place without fans in the arena or being canceled altogether amid the coronavirus pandemic.

UFC Fight Night, headlined by a lightweight fight between Kevin Lee and Charles Oliveira, is scheduled for Saturday night at the Nilson Nelson Gymnasium in Brasilia, Brazil. But, on Wednesday, there were two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Brasilia, the nation's capital. Governor Ibaneis Rocha later announced that gatherings of a large number of people will be suspended until March 16. That includes sports, concerts, masses and other events. Schools also will be closed, he announced.

The UFC has not yet announced how it will handle Saturday's event.

Late Wednesday night, the NBA announced it would suspend its season until further notice after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus. It was the latest and biggest announcement on a day full of such news as the NCAA, Major League Baseball and other sports leagues and organizations adjusted their schedules to various degrees.

UFC is next scheduled to host an event in London on March 21, headlined by the return of former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley against Leon Edwards. On Wednesday night, President Donald Trump issued sharp travel restrictions between the United States and most of Europe for the next 30 days, with the exception of the United Kingdom.

UFC's March 28 event, headlined by a heavyweight fight between Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik, is scheduled to take place in Columbus, Ohio, at Nationwide Arena. On Wednesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he will issue orders preventing large gatherings for events. That included NCAA Tournament First Four games next Tuesday. Later on Wednesday, NCAA president Mark Emmert announced that all March Madness games would be played without fans in attendance.

