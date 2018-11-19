Randy Brown found himself on the wrong side of the one of the more unique knockouts in UFC history: being finished by hammer fist while in top position by the guy with his back on the mat.

That was this past summer in Boise, Idaho, as Brown lost to Niko Price.

He can begin to rewrite his narrative and do so close to home. The Queens-based Brown returns to the cage at UFC Brooklyn on Jan. 19 in a welterweight bout against Chance Rencountre. The card will be the UFC's first of 2019 and first on the platforms of ESPN, its new broadcast partner.

The 28-year-old Brown (10-3) is 4-3 since joining the UFC via an impressive win at Ring of Combat during the filming of an episode of "Dana White's Lookin' for a Fight" digital series. Prior to his second-round loss to Price in July, Brown beat Mickey Gall at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden in November 2017.

Rencountre (12-3) lost his UFC debut last June via unanimous decision to Belal Muhammad.