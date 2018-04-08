UFC events in New York State

New York State legalized mixed martial arts in March 2016 after a lengthy battle between lobbyists, UFC officials and members of the State Assembly. That law overturned a ban that existed since 1997.

Once the state commission approved its guidelines and regulations in September 2016, the UFC made the first move with a card at Madison Square Garden. Here's a look at all the UFC events across the state since New York lifted its ban on MMA.

UFC Fight Night 102 Date: Dec. 9, 2016

Location: Times Union Center in Albany

Main event: Derrick Lewis vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov

New Yorkers on the card: Gian Villante (Levittown), Randy Brown (Queens)

Attendance: 6,216

Gate: $411,000

Fight of the night: Gian Villante vs. Saparbek Safarov

Performances of the night: Francis Ngannou, Gerald Meerschaert

UFC 210 Date: April 8, 2017

Location: KeyBank Center in Buffalo

Main event: Daniel Cormier vs. Anthony Johnson

New Yorkers on the card: Chris Weidman (Baldwin), Gregor Gillespie (Rochester), Shane Burgos (Bronx)

Attendance: 17,110

Gate: $2 million

Fight of the night: Shane Burgos vs Charles Rosa

Performances of the night: Gregor Gillespie, Charles Oliveira

UFC 217 Date: Nov. 4, 2017

Location: Madison Square Garden

Main event: Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre

New Yorkers on the card: Randy Brown (Queens)

Attendance: 18,201

Gate: $6,105,306

Performances of the night: Rose Namajunas, TJ Dillashaw, St-Pierre, Ovince Saint Preux, Ricardo Ramos.

UFC 223 Date: April 7, 2018

Location: Barclays Center

Main event: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Al Iaquinta

New Yorkers on the card: Iaquinta (Wantagh)

Attendance: 17,026

Gate: $3,007,108.12 (venue record for sporting events)

Fight of the night: Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Kyle Bochniak

Performances of the night: Olivier Aubin-Mercier, Chris Gruetzemacher

