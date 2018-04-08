UFC events in New York State
New York State legalized mixed martial arts in March 2016 after a lengthy battle between lobbyists, UFC officials and members of the State Assembly. That law overturned a ban that existed since 1997.
Once the state commission approved its guidelines and regulations in September 2016, the UFC made the first move with a card at Madison Square Garden. Here's a look at all the UFC events across the state since New York lifted its ban on MMA.
UFC 205
Date: Nov. 12, 2016
Location: Madison Square Garden in Manhattan
Main event: Conor McGregor vs. Eddie Alvarez
New Yorkers on the card: Chris Weidman (Baldwin), Rafael Natal (Manhattan)
Attendance: 20,247
Gate: $17.7 million (UFC and MSG record)
Fight of the night: Tyron Woodley vs. Stephen Thompson
Performances of the night: Conor McGregor, Yoel Romero
UFC Fight Night 102
Date: Dec. 9, 2016
Location: Times Union Center in Albany
Main event: Derrick Lewis vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov
New Yorkers on the card: Gian Villante (Levittown), Randy Brown (Queens)
Attendance: 6,216
Gate: $411,000
Fight of the night: Gian Villante vs. Saparbek Safarov
Performances of the night: Francis Ngannou, Gerald Meerschaert
UFC 208
Date: Feb. 11, 2017
Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn
Main event: Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie
New Yorkers on the card: Ryan LaFlare (Lindenhurst), Randy Brown (Queens), Philippe Nover (Brooklyn)
Attendance: 15,628
Fight of the night: Dustin Poirier vs. Jim Miller
Performance of the night: Jacare Souza Gate: $2,275,105 (highest grossing sports event at Barclays Center)
UFC 210
Date: April 8, 2017
Location: KeyBank Center in Buffalo
Main event: Daniel Cormier vs. Anthony Johnson
New Yorkers on the card: Chris Weidman (Baldwin), Gregor Gillespie (Rochester), Shane Burgos (Bronx)
Attendance: 17,110
Gate: $2 million
Fight of the night: Shane Burgos vs Charles Rosa
Performances of the night: Gregor Gillespie, Charles Oliveira
UFC Long Island
Date: July 22, 2017
Location: Nassau Coliseum
Main event: Chris Weidman vs. Kelvin Gastelum
New Yorkers on the card: Weidman (Baldwin), Gian Villante (Levittown), Dennis Bermudez (Saugerties), Ryan LaFlare (Lindenhurst), Chris Wade (Islip), Brian Kelleher (Selden), Lyman Good (NYC), Rafael Natal (NYC),
Attendance: 11,918
Gate: $1,088,332
Fight of the night: Lyman Good vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
Performances of the night: Alex Oliveira, Junior Albini
UFC 217
Date: Nov. 4, 2017
Location: Madison Square Garden
Main event: Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre
New Yorkers on the card: Randy Brown (Queens)
Attendance: 18,201
Gate: $6,105,306
Performances of the night: Rose Namajunas, TJ Dillashaw, St-Pierre, Ovince Saint Preux, Ricardo Ramos.
UFC 223
Date: April 7, 2018
Location: Barclays Center
Main event: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Al Iaquinta
New Yorkers on the card: Iaquinta (Wantagh)
Attendance: 17,026
Gate: $3,007,108.12 (venue record for sporting events)
Fight of the night: Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Kyle Bochniak
Performances of the night: Olivier Aubin-Mercier, Chris Gruetzemacher
UFC Utica
Date: June 1, 2018
Location: Adirondack Bank Center
Main event: Jimmie Rivera vs. Marlon Moraes
New Yorkers on the card: Gregor Gillespie (Rochester)
Attendance: TBA
Gate: TBA
Fight of the night: TBA
Performance of the night: TBA
