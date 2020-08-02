TODAY'S PAPER
SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC Vegas 5: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan

Print

Scenes from UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas at the UFC Apex on Aug. 1, 2020. The fight card was headlined by Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan, with Brunson winning via third-round TKO. 

Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, Derek Brunson punches Edmen Shahbazyan in their middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 01, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

Edmen Shahbazyan elbows Derek Brunson in their middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 01, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

Derek Brunson celebrates after his TKO victory over Edmen Shahbazyan in their middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 01, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

Chris Gutierrez kicks Cody Durden in their bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 01, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

Cody Durden punches Chris Gutierrez in their bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 01, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, Jennifer Maia of Brazil celebrates after her submission victory over Joanne Calderwood of Scotland in their flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 01, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

Bobby Green celebrates after his victory over Lando Vannata in their lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 01, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

Vicente Luque punches Randy Brown in their welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 01, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, Lando Vannata punches Bobby Green in their lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 01, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Bobby Green punches Lando Vannata in their lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 01, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

Jennifer Maia of Brazil punches Joanne Calderwood of Scotland in their flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 01, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, Randy Brown punches Vicente Luque in their welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 01, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

Frankie Saenz punches Jonathan Martinez in their bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 01, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

Jonathan Martinez kicks Frankie Saenz in their bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 01, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

In this handout image provided by UFC, Vince Cachero punches Jamall Emmers in their featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 01, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

Johnny Munoz takes down Nate Maness in their featherweight fight during UFC Fight Night at the APEX on August 1, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

Nate Maness punches Johnny Munoz in their featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 01, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images/Handout

Jamall Emmers punches Vince Cachero in their featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 01, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

