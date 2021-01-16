Scenes from Abu Dhabi where UFC Fight Island 7 takes place on Jan. 16, 2021.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 17: (R-L) Justin Tafa of Australia punches Carlos Felipe of Brazil in a heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 17, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 17: (R-L) Max Holloway punches Calvin Kattar in a featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 17, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 17: (L-R) Wu Yanan of China punches Joselyne Edwards of Panama in a bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 17, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 17: (L-R) Ramazan Emeev of Russia punches David Zawada of Germany in a welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 17, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 17: (R-L) Dusko Todorovic of Serbia punches Punahele Soriano in a middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 17, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 17: (R-L) Joselyne Edwards of Panama punches Wu Yanan of China in a bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 17, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 17: (L-R) Punahele Soriano punches Dusko Todorovic of Serbia in a middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 17, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 17: (L-R) Carlos Felipe of Brazil kicks Justin Tafa of Australia in a heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 17, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 17: (L-R) David Zawada of Germany kicks Ramazan Emeev of Russia in a welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 17, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 17: (L-R) Joaquin Buckley punches Alessio di Chirico of Italy in a middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 17, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 17: (R-L) Carlos Condit punches Matt Brown in a welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 17, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 17: (L-R) Li Jingliang of China punches Santiago Ponzinibbio of Argentina in a welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 17, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 17: (L-R) Matt Brown punches Carlos Condit in a welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 17, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 17: (R-L) Max Holloway kicks Calvin Kattar in a featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 17, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 17: (L-R) Calvin Kattar punches Max Holloway in a featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 17, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 17: (R-L) Santiago Ponzinibbio of Argentina punches Li Jingliang of China in a welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 17, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 17: (L-R) Alessio di Chirico of Italy punches Joaquin Buckley in a middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 17, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 17: (L-R) Austin Lingo punches Jacob Kilburn in a featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 17, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 17: (L-R) Sarah Moras of Canada punches Vanessa Melo of Brazil in a bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 17, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 17: (L-R) Vanessa Melo of Brazil punches Sarah Moras of Canada in a bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 17, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)