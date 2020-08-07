UFC Vegas 6 weigh-ins

Scenes from weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Opponents Nasrat Haqparast of Germany and Alexander Munoz face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on August 07, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Opponents Beneil Dariush of Iran and Scott Holtzman face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on August 07, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, Beneil Dariush of Iran poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on August 07, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Opponents Yana Kunitskaya of Russia and Julija Stoliarenko of Lithuania face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on August 07, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Opponents Kevin Holland and Joaquin Buckley face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on August 07, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, Darren Stewart of England poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on August 07, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Opponents Omari Akhmedov of Russia and Chris Weidman face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on August 07, 2020 in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 07: In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Opponents Derrick Lewis and Aleksei Oleinik of Russia face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on August 07, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

In this handout image provided by UFC, Aleksei Oleinik of Russia poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on August 07, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Opponents Gavin Tucker of Canada and Justin Jaynes face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on August 07, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, Scott Holtzman poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on August 07, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, Julija Stoliarenko of Lithuania poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on August 07, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, Yana Kunitskaya of Russia poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on August 07, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, Maki Pitolo poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on August 07, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Opponents Maki Pitolo and Darren Stewart of England face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on August 07, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Opponents Youssef Zalal of Morocco and Peter Barrett face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on August 07, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Opponents Irwin Rivera of Mexico and Ali AlQaisi of Jordan face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on August 07, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, Derrick Lewis poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on August 07, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Chris Weidman at weigh-ins for Saturday's UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.