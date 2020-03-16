What will happen to this weekend's UFC Fight Night event?

The UFC remains one of the few organizations in sports attempting to operate business as usual during the coronavirus pandemic, but that’s becoming an increasingly difficult prospect entering fight week for UFC Fight Night 171.

Originally scheduled for this Saturday in London, the event remains entirely up in the air without a venue to host it, a fight to headline it and a full fight card to put on.

Last week, UFC president Dana White was insistent his buisness would continue normal operations during the crisis, but a UFC statement Sunday said the event would be relocated because of travel restrictions and “rapidly changing circumstances in the U.K.” A new venue remains unannounced as of Monday afternoon.

“The organization is looking at the available options, including in the United States,” the statement read. “Additional details will be announced in the coming days.”

Since then, almost every fighter has been scrapped from the card, many of those from Europe and unable to travel to the United States. Among them is Leon Edwards, a British welterweight who was supposed to face former champion Tyron Woodley in the night’s main event.

“We have been working with the UFC on possible solutions to keep the fight alive, but unfortunately with such a short window of time, nothing was viable,” Edwards wrote in a social media post. “Myself and my team are all fathers, husbands, sons and brothers, and not all of us can leave our families right now.”

At least one fight originally on the card still will happen, but on a different night in the cage of a different promotion. Wales’ John Phillips and Serbia’s Dusko Todorovic will now meet Friday during an event without fans by Cage Warriors, a European regional promotion that broadcasts on UFC Fight Pass. According to a tweet by Cage Warriors president Graham Boylan, a second bout has been moved to the card, but no details were given.

On Sunday, the UFC reportedly emailed managers and representatives around the country seeking short-notice replacements for its own card. As of now, Woodley remains intent on fighting. Former welterweight title challenger Colby Covington has publicly thrown his hat into the ring. Former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos reportedly also is interested in the bout.

Last Saturday’s UFC event in Brasilia, Brazil, was held without fans in attendance, one of the few live sporting events of the weekend. The UFC already had planned to relocate a pair of U.S. events to its own Apex facility in Las Vegas without fans on March 28 and April 11, but a Saturday decision by the Nevada Athletic Commission revoked all mixed martial arts licenses until March 25 and put future events in doubt.