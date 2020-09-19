Scenes from UFC Fight Night at UFC APEX on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 in Las Vegas. Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley meet in a welterweight bout in the main event.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Khamzat Chimaev of Chechnya punches Gerald Meerschaert in their middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, Khamzat Chimaev of Chechnya celebrates after his knockout victory over Gerald Meerschaert in their middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Andre Ewell punches Irwin Rivera of Mexico in their bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Tyson Nam punches Jerome Rivera in their bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Jerome Rivera punches Tyson Nam in their bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, Randy Costa reacts after his knockout victory over Journey Newsom in their bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Randy Costa punches Journey Newsom in their bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 19: In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Irwin Rivera of Mexico punches Andre Ewell in their bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Darrick Minner secures a guillotine choke submission against TJ Laramie of Canada in their featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, Darrick Minner reacts after his submission victory over TJ Laramie of Canada in their featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Mara Romero Borella of Italy punches Mayra Bueno Silva of Brazil in their flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Jessica-Rose Clark of Australia knees Sarah Alpar in their bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Sarah Alpar attempts to take down Jessica-Rose Clark of Australia in their bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Mayra Bueno Silva of Brazil secures an arm bar submission against Mara Romero Borella of Italy in their flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Jordan Espinosa punches David Dvorak of the Czech Republic in their flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Mirsad Bektic punches Damon Jackson in their featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Damon Jackson punches Mirsad Bektic in their featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) David Dvorak of the Czech Republic punches Jordan Espinosa in their flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Kevin Holland punches Darren Stewart of England in their middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Darren Stewart of England punches Kevin Holland in their middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, Mackenzie Dern celebrates after her submission victory over Randa Markos of Iraq in their strawweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Mackenzie Dern secures an arm bar submission against Randa Markos of Iraq in their strawweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In this handout image provided by UFC, Johnny Walker of Brazil reacts after his TKO victory over Ryan Spann in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.