UFC fighter Jon Jones adds $25K to reward for missing woman

This undated photograph released by police in Auburn, Ala., shows Aniah Haley Blanchard, 19, who is missing. The state of Alabama offered a $5,000 reward for information in her disappearance on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Authorities say they don't believe the college student went missing on her own. (Auburn Police Division via AP) Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - A reward has risen to $80,000 for information about the missing stepdaughter of an Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight.

News outlets report UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones announced Thursday on Instagram that he would donate $25,000 in the case of 19-year-old Aniah Haley Blanchard. The money is in addition to two $25,000 donations from UFC President Dana White and an anonymous donor from Homewood, along with a $5,000 donation from the state of Alabama.

An Auburn police statement says evidence found inside Blanchard's vehicle indicates she was a victim of foul play.

Blanchard is the stepdaughter of fighter Walt Harris. Authorities launched a criminal investigation into her whereabouts, and the reward is for information leading to a conviction.

The Southern Union State Community College student was last seen Oct. 24.

By The Associated Press

