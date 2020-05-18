Scenes from UFC's third fight night in eight days at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, on May 16, 2020.

Alistair Overeem (R) of Great Britain fights Walt Harris (L) of the United States in their Heavyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 16, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Walt Harris (top) of the United States fights Alistair Overeem (bottom) of Great Britain in their Heavyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 16, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Walt Harris (L) of the United States fights Alistair Overeem (R) of Great Britain in their Heavyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 16, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 16: Alistair Overeem (top) of Great Britain fights Walt Harris (bottom) of the United States in their Heavyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 16, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Claudia Gadelha prepares for her bout against Angela Hill during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 16, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Walt Harris of the United States prepares for his Heavyweight bout against Alistair Overeem of Great Britain fights during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 16, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 16: Walt Harris of the United States reacts after being defeated by Alistair Overeem of Great Britain in their Heavyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 16, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Alistair Overeem (L) of the Netherlands consoles Walt Harris of the United States after their Heavyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 16, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 16: Claudia Gadelha (L) of Brazil fights Angela Hill (R) of the United States in their Womens Strawweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 16, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 16: Claudia Gadelha (R) of Brazil fights Angela Hill (L) of the United States in their Womens Strawweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 16, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 16: Dan Ige (L) of the United States fights Edson Barboza (R) of Brazil in their Featherweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 16, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 16: Edson Barboza (top) of Brazil fights Dan Ige (bottom) of the United States in their Featherweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 16, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 16: Dan Ige (L) of the United States knees Edson Barboza (R) of Brazil in their Featherweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 16, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 16: Eryk Anders (L) of the United States fights Krzysztof Jotko (R) of Poland in their Middleweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 16, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 16: Krzysztof Jotko of Poland celebrates after defeating Eryk Anders (not pictured) of the United States in their Middleweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 16, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 16: Song Yadong (R) of China fights Marlon Vera (L) of Ecuador in their Featherweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 16, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 16: Song Yadong (L) of China celebrates after defeating Marlon Vera (not pictured) of Ecuador in their Featherweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 16, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 16: Matt Brown (L) of the United States fights Miguel Baeza (R) of the United States in their Welterweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 16, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Miguel Baeza (R) of the United States kicks Matt Brown (L) of the United States in the face in their Welterweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 16, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 16: UFC President Dana White watches the Featherweight bout between Giga Chikadze of Georgia and Irwin Rivera of the United States during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 16, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 16: Giga Chikadze (L) of Georgia knees Irwin Rivera (R) of the United States in their Featherweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 16, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 16: Irwin Rivera (L) of the United States kicks Giga Chikadze (R) of Georgia in their Featherweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 16, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 16: Giga Chikadze (L) of Georgia fights Irwin Rivera (R) of the United States in their Featherweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 16, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 16: Darren Elkins (R) of the United States fights Nate Landwehr (L) of the United States in their Featherweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 16, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 16: Nate Landwehr (L) of the United States fights Darren Elkins (R) of the United States in their Featherweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 16, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 16: A member of the UFC staff looks on during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 16, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 16: Members of the media prepare for the Womens Flyweight bout between Cortney Casey of the United States and Mara Romero Borella of Italy during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 16, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 16: Mara Romero Borella (R) of Italy takes down Cortney Casey (L) of the United States in their Womens Flyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 16, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 16: Mara Romero Borella of Italy talks with her team prior to her Womens Flyweight bout against Cortney Casey of the United States during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 16, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 16: UFC Announcer Bruce Buffer poses with a protective face mask during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 16, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 16: Rodrigo Nascimento Ferreira (R) of Brazil fights DonTale Mayes (L) of the United States in their Heavyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 16, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 16: Rodrigo Nascimento Ferreira (R) of Brazil reacts against DonTale Mayes (not pictured) of the United States in their Heavyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 16, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)