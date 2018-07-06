UFC Hall of Fame induction 2018

Long Island's Matt Serra and inaugural women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey were among the Class of 2018 inductees to the UFC Hall of Fame on July 5, 2018.

The family of the late UFC producer Bruce Connal (L-R) his widow Karen Connal, and their children, Carly Connal, Tyler Connal and Trevor Connal, stand onstage as Bruce Connal is inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame at The Pearl concert theater at Palms Casino Resort on July 5, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Former mixed martial artist Matt Serra (R) speaks as he is inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame as his coach Ray Longo looks on at The Pearl concert theater at Palms Casino Resort on July 5, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Long Island's Matt Serra speaks as he is inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame at The Pearl concert theater at Palms Casino Resort on July 5, 2018 in Las Vegas.

Matt Serra's coach Ray Longo inducts him into the UFC Hall of Fame at The Pearl concert theater at Palms Casino Resort on July 5, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Former mixed martial artist Dan Henderson speaks as his 2011 fight against Mauricio "Shogun" Rua in UFC 139 is inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame at The Pearl concert theater at Palms Casino Resort on July 5, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC commentator Jon Anik hosts the UFC Hall of Fame's class of 2018 induction ceremony at The Pearl concert theater at Palms Casino Resort on July 5, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mixed martial artist Gian Villante arrives at the UFC Hall of Fame's class of 2018 induction ceremony at Palms Casino Resort on July 5, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mixed martial artist Curtis Blaydes arrives at the UFC Hall of Fame's class of 2018 induction ceremony at Palms Casino Resort on July 5, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Claudia Gadelha arrives at the UFC Hall of Fame's class of 2018 induction ceremony at Palms Casino Resort on July 5, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mixed martial artist Kelvin Gastelum (L) and Macey Osorno arrive at the UFC Hall of Fame's class of 2018 induction ceremony at Palms Casino Resort on July 5, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mixed martial artist Karolina Kowalkiewicz arrives at the UFC Hall of Fame's class of 2018 induction ceremony at Palms Casino Resort on July 5, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mixed martial artist Michelle Waterson arrives at the UFC Hall of Fame's class of 2018 induction ceremony at Palms Casino Resort on July 5, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Amber Nichole Miller (L) and mixed martial artist Tito Ortiz arrive at the UFC Hall of Fame's class of 2018 induction ceremony at Palms Casino Resort on July 5, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Former mixed martial artist B.J. Penn arrives at the UFC Hall of Fame's class of 2018 induction ceremony at Palms Casino Resort on July 5, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC Hall of Fame member Chuck Liddell (L) and his wife Heidi Liddell arrive at the UFC Hall of Fame's class of 2018 induction ceremony at Palms Casino Resort on July 5, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC creator and co-founder Art Davie speaks as he is inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame at The Pearl concert theater at Palms Casino Resort on July 5, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC creator and co-founder Art Davie poses with a trophy after being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame at The Pearl concert theater at Palms Casino Resort on July 5, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC President Dana White inducts Ronda Rousey into the UFC Hall of Fame at The Pearl concert theater at Palms Casino Resort on July 5, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Inductee Matt Serra arrives at the UFC Hall of Fame's class of 2018 induction ceremony at Palms Casino Resort on July 5, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mixed martial artist Travis Browne (R) puts a UFC Hall of Fame jacket on his wife Ronda Rousey after she became the first female inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame at The Pearl concert theater at Palms Casino Resort on July 5, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC President Dana White (L) greets Ronda Rousey onstage as she becomes the first female inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame at The Pearl concert theater at Palms Casino Resort on July 5, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ronda Rousey speaks as she becomes the first female inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame at The Pearl concert theater at Palms Casino Resort on July 5, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mixed martial artist Travis Browne (L) walks onstage with his wife Ronda Rousey as she becomes the first female inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame at The Pearl concert theater at Palms Casino Resort on July 5, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ronda Rousey waves as she leaves the stage after becoming the first female inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame at The Pearl concert theater at Palms Casino Resort on July 5, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.