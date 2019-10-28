TODAY'S PAPER
UFC heavyweight's stepdaughter reported missing in Alabama

UFC heavyweight Walt Harris at morning weigh-ins for

UFC heavyweight Walt Harris at morning weigh-ins for UFC 217 on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. The fights are on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. Photo Credit: Mark La Monica

By The Associated Press
AUBURN, Ala. - (AP) -- The stepdaughter of Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight Walt Harris has been reported missing out of Auburn, Alabama.

Nineteen-year-old Aniah Haley Blanchard was reported missing last week. City police announced Saturday that they had found the teen's car abandoned and damaged at Montgomery apartment complex. Police said the vehicle wasn't damaged before Blanchard's disappearance.

Police Chief Paul Register on Friday said the car had been spotted just after midnight Thursday near Auburn. Police previously have said foul play didn't appear to be a factor in Blanchard's disappearance.

Police say she was last seen Wednesday night. Her mother, Angela Haley-Harris, told WBRC-TV that Blanchard was with someone when last contacted by phone that night. That person's connection to Blanchard is unclear.

Harris has posted pleas for help on Twitter and Instagram.

