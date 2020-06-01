TODAY'S PAPER
UFC champion Israel Adesanya protests in New Zealand

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya joined in a protest on Queen Street in Auckland, New Zealand on June 1, 2020. The rally was organized in solidarity with protests across the United States following the killing of an unarmed black man George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minnesota.  

Credit: Getty Images/Hannah Peters

UFC champion Israel Adesanya speaks to the crowd ahead of a protest on June 1, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. The rally was organized in solidarity with protests across the United States following the killing of an unarmed black man George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Credit: Getty Images/Hannah Peters

Credit: Getty Images/Hannah Peters

Credit: Getty Images/Hannah Peters

Credit: Getty Images/Hannah Peters

Credit: Getty Images/Hannah Peters

Credit: AFP via Getty Images/MICHAEL BRADLEY

UFC champion Israel Adesanya was one of some 4,000 New Zealand protesters demonstrating against the killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd in a Black Lives Matter protest in Auckland on June 1, 2020.

