UFC champion Israel Adesanya protests in New Zealand

UFC champion Israel Adesanya speaks to the crowd ahead of a protest on June 1, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. The rally was organized in solidarity with protests across the United States following the killing of an unarmed black man George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

