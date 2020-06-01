UFC champion Israel Adesanya protests in New Zealand
UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya joined in a protest on Queen Street in Auckland, New Zealand on June 1, 2020. The rally was organized in solidarity with protests across the United States following the killing of an unarmed black man George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minnesota.
UFC champion Israel Adesanya speaks to the crowd ahead of a protest on June 1, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. The rally was organized in solidarity with protests across the United States following the killing of an unarmed black man George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
UFC champion Israel Adesanya was one of some 4,000 New Zealand protesters demonstrating against the killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd in a Black Lives Matter protest in Auckland on June 1, 2020.
