TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Evening
SEARCH
48° Good Evening
SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC Jacksonville: Brian Kelleher knocks out Hunter Azure with big hook in second round

Brian Kelleher celebrates after defeating Hunter Azure in

Brian Kelleher celebrates after defeating Hunter Azure in their men's bantamweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 13, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
Print

Hunter Azure pushed the pace in the first round, swinging hammers from all different angles.

Brian Kelleher took it all and returned a few as well.

But it wasn’t until the second round that Selden’s Kelleher began to assert his pace, his pressure, his punching on Azure. It culminated with a knockout victory in a featherweight bout Wednesday night at UFC Jacksonville in the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

“I’m always a little bit of a slow starter, I got to work on that,” Kelleher said. “As soon as I find my range and confidence, it’s a whole different fight.”

Kelleher (21-10, 5-3 UFC) opened the second round with several shots that helped build his confidence. It kept building to a crescendo and reached its zenith when Kelleher landed a clean, crisp left hook that dropped Azure.

“That was a picture-perfect left hook right there,” Kelleher said.

Thinking Azure (8-1, 1-1) was knocked out, Kelleher raised his hands in victory. But he very quickly noticed that Azure was still conscious, so Kelleher swarmed in and landed two hammer fists to secure the knockout win at the 3:40 mark of the second round.

Azure outstruck Kelleher, 62-29, but one strike from Kelleher made the difference.

“We were pretty sure we were going to catch him with an overhand or a hook,” said Kelleher’s trainer Brian Michelino, who studied Azure’s previous fights on video. "[Brian] was working those snap kicks. That was a new wrinkle in his game I was happy to see come out."

This is the second of three events the UFC has hosted in Jacksonville this week, with the third coming up on Saturday night. No fans are allowed in attendance for any of the events as the COVID-19 pandemic has altered virtually every facet of life. All fighters, trainers, cornermen, officials and people associated with the bouts have been tested multiple times while in Jacksonville.

Mark La Monica

Mark La Monica is the deputy sports editor for cross-media at Newsday. He also covers mixed martial arts.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

New renderings of Islanders' Belmont arena. Last Belmont Park lawsuits thrown out
Molloy men's soccer coach Tyler Botte. New Molloy soccer coach Botte sets bar high for program
George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida, is Florida extends welcome mat for MLB, other pro sports amid pandemic
Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie dribbles the ball against NBA players eager to return, but best way to do so still unclear
Daniel Jones #8 of the Giants hands the Under Garrett, Jones and Barkley may learn from Romo and Elliott
Saquon Barkley of the Giants rushes against the Giants' Barkley nears time for contract extension
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search