Hunter Azure pushed the pace in the first round, swinging hammers from all different angles.

Brian Kelleher took it all and returned a few as well.

But it wasn’t until the second round that Selden’s Kelleher began to assert his pace, his pressure, his punching on Azure. It culminated with a knockout victory in a featherweight bout Wednesday night at UFC Jacksonville in the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

“I’m always a little bit of a slow starter, I got to work on that,” Kelleher said. “As soon as I find my range and confidence, it’s a whole different fight.”

Kelleher (21-10, 5-3 UFC) opened the second round with several shots that helped build his confidence. It kept building to a crescendo and reached its zenith when Kelleher landed a clean, crisp left hook that dropped Azure.

“That was a picture-perfect left hook right there,” Kelleher said.

Thinking Azure (8-1, 1-1) was knocked out, Kelleher raised his hands in victory. But he very quickly noticed that Azure was still conscious, so Kelleher swarmed in and landed two hammer fists to secure the knockout win at the 3:40 mark of the second round.

Azure outstruck Kelleher, 62-29, but one strike from Kelleher made the difference.

“We were pretty sure we were going to catch him with an overhand or a hook,” said Kelleher’s trainer Brian Michelino, who studied Azure’s previous fights on video. "[Brian] was working those snap kicks. That was a new wrinkle in his game I was happy to see come out."

This is the second of three events the UFC has hosted in Jacksonville this week, with the third coming up on Saturday night. No fans are allowed in attendance for any of the events as the COVID-19 pandemic has altered virtually every facet of life. All fighters, trainers, cornermen, officials and people associated with the bouts have been tested multiple times while in Jacksonville.