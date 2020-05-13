TODAY'S PAPER
SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night Jacksonville: Brian Kelleher vs. Hunter Azure

Selden's Brian Kelleher knocked out Hunter Azure in the second round of the featherweight bout at UFC Jacksonville on May 13, 2020.

Hunter Azure (L) of the United States fights
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

Hunter Azure (L) of the United States fights Brian Kelleher (R) of the United States in their featherweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 13, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Hunter Azure (R) of the United States fights
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

Hunter Azure (R) of the United States fights Brian Kelleher (L) of the United States during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 13, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Hunter Azure (L) fights Brian Kelleher (R) in
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

Hunter Azure (L) fights Brian Kelleher (R) in during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 13, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Brian Kelleher finishes the knockout of Hunter Azure
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

Brian Kelleher finishes the knockout of Hunter Azure in a featherweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 13, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Brian Kelleher of the United States celebrates after
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

Brian Kelleher of the United States celebrates after defeating Hunter Azure of the United States at UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 13, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Hunter Azure after being knocked out by Selden's
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

Hunter Azure after being knocked out by Selden's Brian Kelleher during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 13, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Selden's Brian Kelleher celebrates after defeating Hunter Azure
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

Selden's Brian Kelleher celebrates after defeating Hunter Azure at UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 13, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

UFC president Dana White talks with Brian Kelleher
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

UFC president Dana White talks with Brian Kelleher after his KO win at UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 13, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

