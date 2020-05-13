TODAY'S PAPER
Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night Jacksonville photos

Scenes from the UFC Fight Night event on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Jacksonville Florida.

A general view of the octagon is seen
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

A general view of the octagon is seen in front of empty seats prior to UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 13, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

A security manager takes the temperature of a
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

A security manager takes the temperature of a member of the media prior to UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 13, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

UFC Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer poses prior to
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

UFC Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer poses prior to UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 13, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Brian Kelleher celebrates after defeating Hunter Azure in
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

Brian Kelleher celebrates after defeating Hunter Azure in their men's bantamweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 13, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Chase Sherman (L) of the United States fights
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

Chase Sherman (L) of the United States fights Isaac Villanueva (R) of the United States in their Heavyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 13, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

A staff member cleans the octagon during UFC
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

A staff member cleans the octagon during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 13, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Chase Sherman (R) of the United States fights
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

Chase Sherman (R) of the United States fights Isaac Villanueva (L) of the United States in their Heavyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 13, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

A detailed view of a hand sanitizing station
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

A detailed view of a hand sanitizing station is seen next to a sign for social distancing rules prior to UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 13, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Chase Sherman (L) of the United States fights
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

Chase Sherman (L) of the United States fights Isaac Villanueva (R) of the United States in their Heavyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 13, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

UFC president Dana White (L) talks with Brian
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

UFC president Dana White (L) talks with Brian Kelleher (R) of the United States after winning his Men's Bantamweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 13, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Hunter Azure of the United States reacts against
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

Hunter Azure of the United States reacts against Brian Kelleher of the United States after their Men's Bantamweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 13, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Brian Kelleher of the United States looks over
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

Brian Kelleher of the United States looks over Hunter Azure of the United States after their Men's Bantamweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 13, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

UFC president Dana White looks on during UFC
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

UFC president Dana White looks on during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 13, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Brian Kelleher of the United States celebrates after
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

Brian Kelleher of the United States celebrates after defeating Hunter Azure of the United States in their Men's Bantamweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 13, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Hunter Azure (R) of the United States fights
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

Hunter Azure (R) of the United States fights Brian Kelleher (L) of the United States in their Men's Bantamweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 13, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Hunter Azure (L) of the United States fights
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

Hunter Azure (L) of the United States fights Brian Kelleher (R) of the United States in their Men's Bantamweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 13, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

eam members of Isaac Villanueva of the United
Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

eam members of Isaac Villanueva of the United States look on prior to the Heavyweight bout against Chase Sherman of the United States during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 13, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

