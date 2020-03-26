UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones was arrested early Thursday morning in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and charged with driving under the influence, negligent use of a firearm and possession of an open container, according to police reports.

He was released from custody later Thursday, according to Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center's online records.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by Newsday, an officer heard a gunshot around 1 a.m.and responded to the scene, where he noticed a black jeep parked with the engine on and two people inside.

Jones told police he did not know anything about a gun shot being fired, the complaint said.

An officer "observed signs of intoxication" and a second officer dispatched from the DWI saturation unit said he observed that Jones "had bloodshot watery eyes and a strong odor of alcohol coming from his facial region," according to the complaint. The complaint said Jones said he had driven earlier and intended to drive again. An officer said Jones "performed poorly" on three field sobriety tests and two out of three alternative tests.

The officer noticed a quarter-full bottle of Recuerdo behind the passenger side, the report said. (Recuerdo is a mezcal that was released earlier this year by UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal.) According to a supplemental report obtained by Newsday, the officer also reported that he "observed a green leafy substance" on the driver's shirt and pants "consistent with marijuana."

After Jones was taken into custody, the arresting officer said he discovered a loaded handgun under the driver's seat and found a spent round outside the driver side door that matched the caliber of the gun discovered in the vehicle. The report listed the gun as a black Glock 44 handgun.

This is not Jones' first run-in with law enforcement. In 2012, he faced a misdemeanor DWI charge after crashing his Bentley into a pole in Binghamton. He pleaded guilty and avoided jail time. In 2015, he was involved in a hit-and-run in New Mexico, where he now lives, that left a pregnant woman with a broken arm. He avoided jail time then and received 18 months of probation.

He was stripped of the UFC light-heavyweight title at that time.

In 2019, Jones was charged with battery for allegedly slapping a waitress at a strip club, choking her, kissing her and touching her after she asked him to stop. He pleaded no contest on the charges and received a 90-day deferred sentence, which included an order to avoid arrest and stay away from alcohol. That sentence ended last December.

“UFC is aware of the situation regarding Jon Jones in Albuquerque early this morning,” a UFC spokesman wrote in a statement. “The organization has been in contact with Jones’ management team and is currently gathering information.”