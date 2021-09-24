Former UFC champion Jon Jones has been charged with misdemeanor battery domestic violence and injuring or tampering with a vehicle after being arrested early Friday morning in Las Vegas, according to records posted on the Las Vegas Metro Police Department's website.

The charges include a total bail of $8,000 for Jones, 34, who is being held at Clark County Detention Center, according to online records.

Jones, who lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico, was in Las Vegas for the UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Thursday night. His 2013 light heavyweight title defense against Alexander Gustaffson was being inducted into the "Fight Wing" of the Hall of Fame.

ESPN first reported the news of Jones' arrest. Officer Larry Hadfield of the Las Vegas Metro Police Department told ESPN that Jones was arrested at 5:45 a.m. Friday at a resort near Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road.

Jones (26-1) last fought in February 2020, winning a unanimous decision over Dominick Reyes to defend his light heavyweight title. Six months later, he vacated the title and announced he would be moving up to the heavyweight division where he planned to challenge for that championship.