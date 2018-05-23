UFC Liverpool fight card

The UFC’s first fight card in Liverpool is scheduled for Sunday, May 27, 2018, at the Echo Arena in England.

It will air live in the U.S., beginning at 9:30 a.m. Below is the latest fight card.

UFC Liverpool main card, 1 p.m. Eastern on FS1

Stephen Thompson vs. Darren Till

Neil Magny vs. Craig White

Arnold Allen vs. Mads Burnell

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Jason Knight

Manny Bermudez vs. Davey Grant

Eric Spicely vs. Darren Stewart

UFC Liverpool prelims, 11:00 a.m. on FS1

Claudio Henrique da Silva vs. Nordine Taleb

Tom Breese vs. Daniel Kelly

Brad Scott vs. Carlo Pedersoli

Molly McCann vs. Gillian Robertson

UFC Liverpool early prelims, 9:30 a.m. on Fight Pass

Trevor Smith vs. Elias Theodorou

Lina Lansberg vs. Gina Mazany