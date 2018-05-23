UFC Liverpool fight card
The UFC’s first fight card in Liverpool is scheduled for Sunday, May 27, 2018, at the Echo Arena in England.
It will air live in the U.S., beginning at 9:30 a.m. Below is the latest fight card.
UFC Liverpool main card, 1 p.m. Eastern on FS1
Stephen Thompson vs. Darren Till
Neil Magny vs. Craig White
Arnold Allen vs. Mads Burnell
Makwan Amirkhani vs. Jason Knight
Manny Bermudez vs. Davey Grant
Eric Spicely vs. Darren Stewart
UFC Liverpool prelims, 11:00 a.m. on FS1
Claudio Henrique da Silva vs. Nordine Taleb
Tom Breese vs. Daniel Kelly
Brad Scott vs. Carlo Pedersoli
Molly McCann vs. Gillian Robertson
UFC Liverpool early prelims, 9:30 a.m. on Fight Pass
Trevor Smith vs. Elias Theodorou
Lina Lansberg vs. Gina Mazany
