TODAY'S PAPER
81° Good Evening
81° Good Evening
SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC Liverpool fight card

Stephen Thompson, right, and Jorge Masvidal fought in

Stephen Thompson, right, and Jorge Masvidal fought in a welterweight bout at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4, 2017. Photo Credit: Mario Gonzalez

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

The UFC’s first fight card in Liverpool is scheduled for Sunday, May 27, 2018, at the Echo Arena in England.

It will air live in the U.S., beginning at 9:30 a.m. Below is the latest fight card.

UFC Liverpool main card, 1 p.m. Eastern on FS1

Stephen Thompson vs. Darren Till

Neil Magny vs. Craig White

Arnold Allen vs. Mads Burnell

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Jason Knight

Manny Bermudez vs. Davey Grant

Eric Spicely vs. Darren Stewart

UFC Liverpool prelims, 11:00 a.m. on FS1

Claudio Henrique da Silva vs. Nordine Taleb

Tom Breese vs. Daniel Kelly

Brad Scott vs. Carlo Pedersoli

Molly McCann vs. Gillian Robertson

UFC Liverpool early prelims, 9:30 a.m. on Fight Pass

Trevor Smith vs. Elias Theodorou

Lina Lansberg vs. Gina Mazany

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

New York Sports

Former Met Lenny Dykstra is shown in this Cops: Lenny Dykstra threatened to kill Uber driver
Jets chairman Christopher Johnson stands in unison with Jets chairman backs players’ right to protest
Members of the San Francisco 49ers kneel during New NFL anthem rule: Players on field must stand
Liberty guard Shavonte Zellous during practice on After 3 seasons atop East, Liberty aim higher
Brian Monzo produces Mike Francesa's radio show on On the other side of the glass, it’s Monzo
Giants running back Saquon Barkley looks on from Tiki wants to see Barkley break his records