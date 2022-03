Scenes from UFC London on March 19, 2022.

Makwan Amirkhani celebrates after beating Mike Grundy during UFC Fight Night at the The O2 Arena on March 19, 2022 in London, England.

Makwan Amirkhani celebrates after beating Mike Grundy during UFC Fight Night at the The O2 Arena on March 19, 2022 in London, England.

Makwan Amirkhani celebrates after beating Mike Grundy during UFC Fight Night at the The O2 Arena on March 19, 2022 in London, England.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 19: Shamil Abdurakhimov is stopped by Sergei Pavlovich during UFC Fight Night: Volkov v Aspinall at the The O2 Arena on March 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 19: Shamil Abdurakhimov (L) takes a hit from Sergei Pavlovich (R) during UFC Fight Night: Volkov v Aspinall at the The O2 Arena on March 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 19: Cory McKenna in action against Elise Reed during UFC Fight Night: Volkov v Aspinall at the The O2 Arena on March 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Cory McKenna in action against Elise Reed during UFC Fight Night: Volkov v Aspinall at the The O2 Arena on March 19, 2022 in London, England.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 19: Nikita Krylov and Paul Craig in action during UFC Fight Night: Volkov v Aspinall at the The O2 Arena on March 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)