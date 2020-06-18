Huntington's Matt Frevola said Thursday that he has been pulled from his UFC fight scheduled for Saturday after one of his cornermen tested positive for the coronavirus.

"We did everything possible to make this fight happen," Frevola wrote on his Instagram account. "They tested me twice and both results came back negative. I also provided proof of my positive antibodies test from April 30th but the UFC did not want any liability or to risk it. Being that there is a lack of knowledge on the incubation period and still so many unknowns regarding covid 19, they decided to pull me because of the two positive test results from my teammate and brother, Billy Q."

That would be Billy Quarantillo, who trains with Frevola in Florida. Quarantillo fought on May 30 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, winning a unanimous decision over Spike Carlyle. Positive cases of COVID-19 in Florida have been on the rise of late, with the state reporting 3,207 new cases on Thursday, up from 2,610 on Wednesday and 2,783 on Tuesday.

As of noon Thursday, the UFC has yet to release a statement.

"Two weeks ago when I fought in Vegas, I was negative for both tests," Quarantillo wrote on Instagram on Thursday. "Since then I’ve had no symptoms, and if I did I never would have gotten on the flight to corner Matt. Still without symptoms, I will stay safe and stay away from everyone until I’m negative and the isolation time is over. Hopefully Matt gets taken care of and gets another fight ASAP."

Frevola (8-1-1), who trains at Gracie Tampa South in Florida and at Longo and Weidman MMA in Garden City, was scheduled to face Frank Camacho in a lightweight bout at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas on Saturday. Camacho (22-8) now reportedly will face Justin Jaynes (15-4), who makes his UFC debut after last fighting in a regional bout just over a year ago.

This is the second bout Frevola has had canceled because of COVID-19. He was to face Roosevelt Roberts in April before those events were canceled because of coronavirus restrictions.

"I was really excited for this fight with Frank and told him if they find him a new opponent for Saturday I will be rooting for him," Frevola wrote. "If not, I’m willing to rebook this fight ASAP or when ever he wants. I’m sorry to everyone who was excited to watch me fight and supports me along this journey, I really felt the love. Can’t believe I’m the first fighter to get two fights canceled due to this virus [without even having it] but I know it has effected a lot more lives in worse ways."

Since the UFC restarted its events in early May, this is the fourth known positive test for the coronavirus. Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza and two of his cornermen tested positive before UFC 249 in Jacksonville, Florida, and were pulled from the event.