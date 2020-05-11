TODAY'S PAPER
Mixed Martial Arts

The new UFC champions in 2020

Justin Gaethje celebrates after defeating Tony Ferguson in

Justin Gaethje celebrates after defeating Tony Ferguson in their Interim lightweight title fight during UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 9, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. Credit: Getty Images/Douglas P. DeFelice

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
When the calendar year 2019 began, a total of 84 men and women had been able to call themselves a UFC champion. That includes interim champions as well, of which only six never ascended to undisputed champion.

Here's a look at who has added themselves to that list so far in 2020.

Justin Gaethje, UFC lightweight interim champion

Gaethje landed 72 percent of his significant strikes (143-for-197) en route to stopping Tony Ferguson in the fifth round at UFC 249 on May 9 to win the interim lightweight title. Gaethje and Ferguson lived up to the billing with an action-filled fight, but Gaethje showed his maturation as a fighter but staying in control the whole way until referee Herb Dean stepped in to stop the bout.

Mark La Monica

Mark La Monica is the deputy sports editor for cross-media at Newsday. He also covers mixed martial arts.

