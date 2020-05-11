The new UFC champions in 2020

When the calendar year 2019 began, a total of 84 men and women had been able to call themselves a UFC champion. That includes interim champions as well, of which only six never ascended to undisputed champion.

Here's a look at who has added themselves to that list so far in 2020.

Justin Gaethje, UFC lightweight interim champion

Gaethje landed 72 percent of his significant strikes (143-for-197) en route to stopping Tony Ferguson in the fifth round at UFC 249 on May 9 to win the interim lightweight title. Gaethje and Ferguson lived up to the billing with an action-filled fight, but Gaethje showed his maturation as a fighter but staying in control the whole way until referee Herb Dean stepped in to stop the bout.

