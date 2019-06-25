UFC Newark fight card announced
The Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, used to be the closest New York fight fans could get to professional mixed martial arts fights. That changed when MMA was legalized in New York State in March 2016.
Now, the UFC returns to Newark for the first time in three-plus years with a fight card scheduled for Aug. 3. UFC Newark will be headlined by a welterweight bout between Robbie Lawler, a former champion, and Colby Covington, a former interim champion. The card will air on ESPN, with prelims beginning at noon. Yes, noon.
UFC announced the latest lineup of bouts on Tuesday as tickets go on sale Friday.
UFC Newark fight card
Robbie Lawler vs. Colby Covington
Volkan Oezdemir vs. Ilir Latifi
Jim Miller vs. Clay Guida
Joaquim Silva vs. Nasrat Haqparast
Jordan Espinosa vs. Matt Schnell
Lauren Murphy vs. Mara Romero Borella
Antonina Shevchenko vs. Lucie Pudilova
Trevin Giles vs. Gerald Meerschaert
Darko Stosic vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
Ramazan Emeev vs. Claudio Silva
Scott Holtzman vs. Dong Hyun Ma
