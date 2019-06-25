The Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, used to be the closest New York fight fans could get to professional mixed martial arts fights. That changed when MMA was legalized in New York State in March 2016.

Now, the UFC returns to Newark for the first time in three-plus years with a fight card scheduled for Aug. 3. UFC Newark will be headlined by a welterweight bout between Robbie Lawler, a former champion, and Colby Covington, a former interim champion. The card will air on ESPN, with prelims beginning at noon. Yes, noon.

UFC announced the latest lineup of bouts on Tuesday as tickets go on sale Friday.

UFC Newark fight card

Robbie Lawler vs. Colby Covington

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Ilir Latifi

Jim Miller vs. Clay Guida

Joaquim Silva vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Jordan Espinosa vs. Matt Schnell

Lauren Murphy vs. Mara Romero Borella

Antonina Shevchenko vs. Lucie Pudilova

Trevin Giles vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Darko Stosic vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Ramazan Emeev vs. Claudio Silva

Scott Holtzman vs. Dong Hyun Ma