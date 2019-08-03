TODAY'S PAPER
SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC Newark live results

Colby Covington, left, and Robbie Lawler square off

Colby Covington, left, and Robbie Lawler square off at UFC Newark weigh-ins on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Photo Credit: Newsday/Mark La Monica

By Ryan Gerbosi ryan.gerbosi@newsday.com
NEWARK, N.J. — The UFC is back in Newark for the first time in three-plus years with a fight card headlined by a welterweight bout between Robbie Lawler, a former champion, and Colby Covington, a former interim champion.

The card airs on ESPN, with prelims beginning at noon. Follow along for live results throughout the event.

UFC Newark main card, 3 p.m. ET on ESPN

Robbie Lawler vs. Colby Covington

Jim Miller vs. Clay Guida

Joaquim Silva vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Trevin Giles vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Scott Holtzman vs. Dong Hyun Ma

Darko Stosic vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

UFC Newark prelims, Noon on ESPN

Mickey Gall vs. Salim Touahri

Antonina Shevchenko vs. Lucie Pudilova

Jordan Espinosa vs. Matt Schnell

Lauren Murphy vs. Mara Romero Borella

Claudio Silva vs. Cole Williams

Miranda Granger def. Hannah Goldy via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

