UFC Newark live results
NEWARK, N.J. — The UFC is back in Newark for the first time in three-plus years with a fight card headlined by a welterweight bout between Robbie Lawler, a former champion, and Colby Covington, a former interim champion.
The card airs on ESPN, with prelims beginning at noon. Follow along for live results throughout the event.
UFC Newark main card, 3 p.m. ET on ESPN
Robbie Lawler vs. Colby Covington
Jim Miller vs. Clay Guida
Joaquim Silva vs. Nasrat Haqparast
Trevin Giles vs. Gerald Meerschaert
Scott Holtzman vs. Dong Hyun Ma
Darko Stosic vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
UFC Newark prelims, Noon on ESPN
Mickey Gall vs. Salim Touahri
Antonina Shevchenko vs. Lucie Pudilova
Jordan Espinosa vs. Matt Schnell
Lauren Murphy vs. Mara Romero Borella
Claudio Silva vs. Cole Williams
Miranda Granger def. Hannah Goldy via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.