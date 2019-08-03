TODAY'S PAPER
UFC Newark

Scenes from UFC Newark, where Colby Covington and Robbie Lawler will face off in a welterweight main event on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

 

Czech Republic's Lucie Pudilova, left, grapples with Kyrgyzstan's
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

Czech Republic's Lucie Pudilova, left, grapples with Kyrgyzstan's Antonina Shevchenko, right, during the first round of a women's flyweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC Fight Night Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Newark, N.J. Shevchenko stopped Pudilova in the second round.

Kyrgyzstan's Antonina Shevchenko, right, grapples with Czech Republic's
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

Kyrgyzstan's Antonina Shevchenko, right, grapples with Czech Republic's Lucie Pudilova, left, during the first round of a women's flyweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC Fight Night Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Newark, N.J. Shevchenko stopped Pudilova in the second round.

Kyrgyzstan's Antonina Shevchenko, left, grapples with Czech Republic's
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

Kyrgyzstan's Antonina Shevchenko, left, grapples with Czech Republic's Lucie Pudilova, right, during the second round of a women's flyweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC Fight Night Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Newark, N.J. Shevchenko stopped Pudilova in the second round.

Lauren Murphy, right, punches Italy's Mara Romero Borella,
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

Lauren Murphy, right, punches Italy's Mara Romero Borella, left, during the first round of a women's flyweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC Fight Night Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Newark, N.J. Murphy stopped Borella in the third round.

Lauren Murphy celebrates after a women's flyweight mixed
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

Lauren Murphy celebrates after a women's flyweight mixed martial arts bout against Italy's Mara Romero Borella at UFC Fight Night Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Newark, N.J. Murphy stopped Borella in the third round.

The referee stops the bout during the second
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

The referee stops the bout during the second round as Lauren Murphy celebrates after a women's flyweight mixed martial arts bout against Italy's Mara Romero Borella at UFC Fight Night Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Newark, N.J. Murphy stopped Borella in the third round.

Lauren Murphy, left, knocks down Italy's Mara Romero
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

Lauren Murphy, left, knocks down Italy's Mara Romero Borella during the second round a women's flyweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC Fight Night Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Newark, N.J. Murphy stopped Borella in the third round.

