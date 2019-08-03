Scenes from UFC Newark, where Colby Covington and Robbie Lawler will face off in a welterweight main event on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Czech Republic's Lucie Pudilova, left, grapples with Kyrgyzstan's Antonina Shevchenko, right, during the first round of a women's flyweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC Fight Night Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Newark, N.J. Shevchenko stopped Pudilova in the second round.

Lauren Murphy, right, punches Italy's Mara Romero Borella, left, during the first round of a women's flyweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC Fight Night Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Newark, N.J. Murphy stopped Borella in the third round.

