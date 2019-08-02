UFC Newark weigh-in results

Weigh-ins for UFC Newark take place Friday morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Below are the results as they happen.

UFC Newark main card, 3 p.m. ET on ESPN

Welterweight: Robbie Lawler (170) vs. Colby Covington (171)

Lightweight: Jim Miller (154.75) vs. Clay Guida (154.5)

Lightweight: Joaquim Silva (155.25) vs. Nasrat Haqparast (156)

Middleweight: Trevin Giles (185) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)

Lightweight: Scott Holtzman (156) vs. Dong Hyun Ma (158)*

Light heavyweight: Darko Stosic (206) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (205.5)

UFC Newark prelims, Noon on ESPN

Welterweight: Mickey Gall (169.75) vs. Salim Touahri (170)

Women's flyweight: Antonina Shevchenko (125) vs. Lucie Pudilova (125.25)

Flyweight: Jordan Espinosa (126) vs. Matt Schnell (126)

Women's flyweight: Lauren Murphy (126) vs. Mara Romero Borella (125)

Welterweight: Claudio Silva (170.25) vs. Cole Williams (176)**

Women's flyweight: Miranda Granger (125) vs. Hannah Goldy (125)

* Ma missed the lightweight limit of 156 pounds and will be fined 30 percent of his purse.

** Williams missed the welterweight limit of 171 pounds and will be fined 30 percent of his purse.

(Note: Fines for missing weight go to the opposing fighter.)