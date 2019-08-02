TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Morning
SEARCH
79° Good Morning
SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC Newark weigh-in results

Longtime UFC lightweights Clay Guida and Jim Miller discussed finally facing off in their upcoming fight, as well as the key to their lengthy careers in the octagon, at open workouts on Wednesday at Prudential Center in Newark ahead of Saturday's event. (Credit: Newsday / Ryan Gerbosi)

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
Print

Weigh-ins for UFC Newark take place Friday morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Below are the results as they happen.

UFC Newark main card, 3 p.m. ET on ESPN

Welterweight: Robbie Lawler (170) vs. Colby Covington (171)

*Newsday may receive a commission on purchases made through this link, which helps support the journalism we bring to readers.

Watch on

Lightweight: Jim Miller (154.75) vs. Clay Guida (154.5)

Lightweight: Joaquim Silva (155.25) vs. Nasrat Haqparast (156)

Middleweight: Trevin Giles (185) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)

Lightweight: Scott Holtzman (156) vs. Dong Hyun Ma (158)*

Light heavyweight: Darko Stosic (206) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (205.5)

UFC Newark prelims, Noon on ESPN

Welterweight: Mickey Gall (169.75) vs. Salim Touahri (170)

Women's flyweight: Antonina Shevchenko (125) vs. Lucie Pudilova (125.25)

Flyweight: Jordan Espinosa (126) vs. Matt Schnell (126)

Women's flyweight: Lauren Murphy (126) vs. Mara Romero Borella (125)

Welterweight: Claudio Silva (170.25) vs. Cole Williams (176)**

Women's flyweight: Miranda Granger (125) vs. Hannah Goldy (125)

* Ma missed the lightweight limit of 156 pounds and will be fined 30 percent of his purse.

** Williams missed the welterweight limit of 171 pounds and will be fined 30 percent of his purse.

(Note: Fines for missing weight go to the opposing fighter.)

Mark La Monica

Mark La Monica is the deputy sports editor for cross-media at Newsday. He also covers mixed martial arts.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Former Jets receiver Wesley Walker and former Giants Newsday Live with former NFL receivers Toomer and Walker
New York Jets Wesley Walker and New York 'You don't get rid of a player that great': Toomer on OBJ
The Liberty's Kia Nurse, left, looks to pass Liberty loses, Wings move out of last place in WNBA
Mets' Jeff McNeil, right, celebrates in the dugout McNeil makes circus catch with the help of a net
New York Giants offensive linemen Mike Remmers (74), Zeitler, Remmers improve Giants' offensive line
Jets running back Le'Veon Bell answers questions Bell's message to fantasy football owners is simple
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search