UFC Calgary photos

UFC on Fox 30 took place in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and featured three former champions on the main card. In the headliner, Dustin Poirier defeated Eddie Alvarez. Jose Aldo and Joanna Jedrzejczyk also won their bouts.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk, left, faces off against Tecia Torres during a women's strawweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC Fight Night in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, July 28, 2018.

Jose Aldo, right, throws a punch at Jeremy Stephens during a featherweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC Fight Night in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, July 28, 2018.

Jose Aldo, right, and Jeremy Stephens fight during a featherweight bout at UFC Fight Night in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, July 28, 2018.

Eddie Alvarez, left, tries to cover up from a punch from Dustin Poirier during a lightweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC Fight Night in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, July 28, 2018.

Jose Aldo, right, and Jeremy Stephens fight during a featherweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC Fight Night in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, July 28, 2018.

Alexander Hernandez, right, and Olivier Aubin-Mercier fight during a lightweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC Fight Night in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, July 28, 2018.

Alexander Hernandez, right, follows through on a punch to Olivier Aubin-Mercier during a lightweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC Fight Night Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, July 28, 2018.

Alexander Hernandez, right, and Olivier Aubin-Mercier compete in a UFC lightweight mixed martial arts bout in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, July 28, 2018.

Eddie Alvarez, left, takes a right from Dustin Poirier during a lightweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC Fight Night in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, July 28, 2018.

Eddie Alvarez, left, hits Dustin Poirier during a lightweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC Fight Night in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, July 28, 2018.

Eddie Alvarez sits after losing to Dustin Poirier during a lightweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC Fight Night in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, July 28, 2018.

Eddie Alvarez, left, and Dustin Poirier fight during a lightweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC Fight Night in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, July 28, 2018.

Dustin Poirier reacts after defeating Eddie Alvarez during a lightweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC Fight Night in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, July 28, 2018.