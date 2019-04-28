TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Morning
SEARCH
56° Good Morning
SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC Fort Lauderdale

Print

Scenes from inside the octagon at UFC Fort Lauderdale in Florida on April 27, 2019.

Dhiego Lima of Brazil and Court McGee react
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Michael Reaves

Dhiego Lima of Brazil and Court McGee react after their welterweight bout at UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center on April 27, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida.

Gilbert Burns of Brazil reacts after defeating Mike
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Michael Reaves

Gilbert Burns of Brazil reacts after defeating Mike Davis during their lightweight bout at UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center on April 27, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida.

Virna Jandiroba of Brazil kicks Carla Esparza during
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Michael Reaves

Virna Jandiroba of Brazil kicks Carla Esparza during their women's strawweight bout at UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center on April 27, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida.

Andrei Arlovski of Belarus punches Augusto Sakai of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Michael Reaves

Andrei Arlovski of Belarus punches Augusto Sakai of Brazil during their heavyweight bout at UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center on April 27, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida.

Andrei Arlovski of Belarus reacts after losing to
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Michael Reaves

Andrei Arlovski of Belarus reacts after losing to Augusto Sakai of Brazil during their heavyweight bout at UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center on April 27, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida.

Takashi Sato of Japan punches Ben Saunders as
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Michael Reaves

Takashi Sato of Japan punches Ben Saunders as he defeats him in TKO in the second round during their welterweight bout at UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center on April 27, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida.

Thomas Gifford punches Roosevelt Roberts during their lightweight
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Michael Reaves

Thomas Gifford punches Roosevelt Roberts during their lightweight bout at UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center on April 27, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida.

John Lineker fights Cory Sandhagen during their bantamweight
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Michael Reaves

John Lineker of Brazil fights Cory Sandhagen during their bantamweight bout at UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center on April 27, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida.

Glover Teixeira of Brazil punches Ion Cutelaba of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Michael Reaves

Glover Teixeira of Brazil punches Ion Cutelaba of Moldova during their light heavyweight bout at UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center on April 27, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida.

Mike Perry celebrates after defeating Alex Oliveira of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Michael Reaves

Mike Perry celebrates after defeating Alex Oliveira of Brazil during their welterweight bout at UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center on April 27, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida.

Mike Perry celebrates after defeating Alex Oliveira of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Michael Reaves

Mike Perry celebrates after defeating Alex Oliveira of Brazil during their welterweight bout at UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center on April 27, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida.

Alex Oliveira of Brazil punches Mike Perry during
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Michael Reaves

Alex Oliveira of Brazil punches Mike Perry during their welterweight bout at UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center on April 27, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida.

Mike Perry punches Alex Oliveira of Brazil during
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Michael Reaves

Mike Perry punches Alex Oliveira of Brazil during their welterweight bout at UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center on April 27, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida.

Greg Hardy celebrates with his team after defeating
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Michael Reaves

Greg Hardy celebrates with his team after defeating Dmitrii Smoliakov of Russia during their heavyweight bout at UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center on April 27, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida.

Greg Hardy fights Dmitrii Smoliakov of Russia during
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Michael Reaves

Greg Hardy fights Dmitrii Smoliakov of Russia during their heavyweight bout at UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center on April 27, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida.

Greg Hardy knocks down Dmitrii Smoliakov of Russia
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Michael Reaves

Greg Hardy knocks down Dmitrii Smoliakov of Russia during their heavyweight bout at UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center on April 27, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida.

Jack Hermansson of Sweden punches Ronaldo Souza of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Michael Reaves

Jack Hermansson of Sweden punches Ronaldo Souza of Brazil during their middleweight bout at UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center on April 27, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida.

Ronaldo Souza of Brazil punches Jack Hermansson of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Michael Reaves

Ronaldo Souza of Brazil punches Jack Hermansson of Sweden during their middleweight bout at UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center on April 27, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida.

Ronaldo Souza of Brazil walks into the octagon
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Michael Reaves

Ronaldo Souza of Brazil walks into the octagon prior to his middleweight bout against Jack Hermansson of Sweden at UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center on April 27, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida.

Jack Hermansson of Sweden jumps in the air
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Michael Reaves

Jack Hermansson of Sweden jumps in the air to punch Ronaldo Souza of Brazil during their middleweight bout at UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center on April 27, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida.

SUNRISE, FLORIDA - APRIL 27: Jack Hermansson of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Michael Reaves

SUNRISE, FLORIDA - APRIL 27: Jack Hermansson of Sweden fights Ronaldo Souza of Brazil during their middleweight bout at UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center on April 27, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Ronaldo Souza of Brazil reacts during his middleweight
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Michael Reaves

Ronaldo Souza of Brazil reacts during his middleweight bout against Jack Hermansson of Sweden at UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center on April 27, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida.

Jack Hermansson of Sweden looks on prior to
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Michael Reaves

Jack Hermansson of Sweden looks on prior to his middleweight bout against Ronaldo Souza of Brazil at UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center on April 27, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Hofstra head coach Joe Mihalich looks on during Mihalich named MBWA Co-Coach of the Year
4/28/19: Yanks' bats surge in 11-5 win over Yanks' bats surge in win over Giants
Curtis McElhinney #35 of the Carolina Hurricanes makes McElhinney stellar in net replacing injured Mrazek
Stony Brook running back Jordan Gowins runs the SBU's Gowins invited to Giants minicamp
Corey Ballentine runs a drill at the NFL Giants draft pick shot and injured, college says
Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud walks back to the Rieber: d'Arnaud loses game of survival with Mets