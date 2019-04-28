Scenes from inside the octagon at UFC Fort Lauderdale in Florida on April 27, 2019.

Dhiego Lima of Brazil and Court McGee react after their welterweight bout at UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center on April 27, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida.

Gilbert Burns of Brazil reacts after defeating Mike Davis during their lightweight bout at UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center on April 27, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida.

Virna Jandiroba of Brazil kicks Carla Esparza during their women's strawweight bout at UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center on April 27, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida.

Andrei Arlovski of Belarus punches Augusto Sakai of Brazil during their heavyweight bout at UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center on April 27, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida.

Andrei Arlovski of Belarus reacts after losing to Augusto Sakai of Brazil during their heavyweight bout at UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center on April 27, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida.

Takashi Sato of Japan punches Ben Saunders as he defeats him in TKO in the second round during their welterweight bout at UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center on April 27, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida.

Thomas Gifford punches Roosevelt Roberts during their lightweight bout at UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center on April 27, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida.

John Lineker of Brazil fights Cory Sandhagen during their bantamweight bout at UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center on April 27, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida.

Glover Teixeira of Brazil punches Ion Cutelaba of Moldova during their light heavyweight bout at UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center on April 27, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida.

Mike Perry celebrates after defeating Alex Oliveira of Brazil during their welterweight bout at UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center on April 27, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida.

Alex Oliveira of Brazil punches Mike Perry during their welterweight bout at UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center on April 27, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida.

Mike Perry punches Alex Oliveira of Brazil during their welterweight bout at UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center on April 27, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida.

Greg Hardy celebrates with his team after defeating Dmitrii Smoliakov of Russia during their heavyweight bout at UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center on April 27, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida.

Greg Hardy fights Dmitrii Smoliakov of Russia during their heavyweight bout at UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center on April 27, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida.

Greg Hardy knocks down Dmitrii Smoliakov of Russia during their heavyweight bout at UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center on April 27, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida.

Jack Hermansson of Sweden punches Ronaldo Souza of Brazil during their middleweight bout at UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center on April 27, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida.

Ronaldo Souza of Brazil punches Jack Hermansson of Sweden during their middleweight bout at UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center on April 27, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida.

Ronaldo Souza of Brazil walks into the octagon prior to his middleweight bout against Jack Hermansson of Sweden at UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center on April 27, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida.

Jack Hermansson of Sweden jumps in the air to punch Ronaldo Souza of Brazil during their middleweight bout at UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center on April 27, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida.

Jack Hermansson of Sweden fights Ronaldo Souza of Brazil during their middleweight bout at UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center on April 27, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida.

Ronaldo Souza of Brazil reacts during his middleweight bout against Jack Hermansson of Sweden at UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center on April 27, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida.