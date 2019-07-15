TODAY'S PAPER
Scenes from UFC Fight Night in Sacramento as "The California Kid" Urijah Faber returned from retirement and won by first-round TKO on July 13, 2019.

Germaine de Randamie, left, punches Aspen Ladd during
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Chiu

Germaine de Randamie, left, punches Aspen Ladd during a women's bantamweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC Fight Night in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, July 13, 2019. De Randamie won by first-round knockout.

Germaine de Randamie, left, connects with a punch
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Chiu

Germaine de Randamie, left, connects with a punch that knocked Aspen Ladd dowb during a women's bantamweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC Fight Night in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, July 13, 2019. De Randamie won by first-round knockout.

Aspen Ladd reacts after being defeated by Germaine
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Chiu

Aspen Ladd reacts after being defeated by Germaine de Randamie during a women's bantamweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC Fight Night in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, July 13, 2019. De Randamie won by first-round knockout.

Urijah Faber, right, connects with a punch to
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Chiu

Urijah Faber, right, connects with a punch to knock down Ricky Simon during a bantamweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC Fight Night in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, July 13, 2019. Faber won by first-round knockout.

Urijah Faber celebrates after defeating Ricky Simon during
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Chiu

Urijah Faber celebrates after defeating Ricky Simon during a bantamweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC Fight Night in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, July 13, 2019. Faber won by first-round knockout.

Josh Emmett does a back flip to celebrate
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Chiu

Josh Emmett does a back flip to celebrate after defeating Mirsad Bektic during a featherweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC Fight Night in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, July 13, 2019. Emmett won by knockout in the first round.

Karl Roberson, left, punches Wellington Turman during a
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Chiu

Karl Roberson, left, punches Wellington Turman during a middleweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC Fight Night in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, July 13, 2019. Roberson won by split decision.

Marvin Vettori, left, punches Cezar Ferreira during a
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Chiu

Marvin Vettori, left, punches Cezar Ferreira during a middleweight mixed martial arts fight at UFC Fight Night in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, July 13, 2019. Vettori won by unanimous decision.

Andre Fili, top, punches Sheymon Moraes during a
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Chiu

Andre Fili, top, punches Sheymon Moraes during a featherweight mixed martial arts fight at UFC Fight Night in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, July 13, 2019. Fili won by knockout.

Ryan Hall, left, kicks Darren Elkins during a
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Chiu

Ryan Hall, left, kicks Darren Elkins during a featherweight mixed martial arts fight at UFC Fight Night in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, July 13, 2019. Hall won by unanimous decision.

