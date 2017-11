Best photos from UFC Shanghai

A look at the top visuals from UFC's first event in China, UFC Fight Night Shanghai on Nov. 25, 2017.

Wu Yanan fights with Gina Mazany during the UFC Fight Night at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 25, 2017 in Shanghai, China.

Wang Guan fights with Alex Caceres during the UFC Fight Night at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 25, 2017 in Shanghai, China.

Zabit Magomedsharipov of Russia reacts during his UFC men's featherweight event against Sheymon Moraes of Brazil at the UFC Fight Night in Shanghai on November 25, 2017.

Li Jingliang climbs after his fight with Zak Ottow during the UFC Fight Night at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 25, 2017 in Shanghai, China.

Yan Xiaonan fights with Kailin Curran during the UFC Fight Night at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 25, 2017 in Shanghai, China.

Cyril Asker fights with Hu Yaozong during the UFC Fight Night at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 25, 2017 in Shanghai, China.

Zabit Magomedsharipov of Russia fights with Sheymon Moraes during the UFC Fight Night at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 25, 2017 in Shanghai, China.

Li Jingliang of China reacts during his UFC men's welterweight event against Zak Ottow of the US at the UFC Fight Night in Shanghai on November 25, 2017.

Wang Guan fights with Alex Caceres during the UFC Fight Night at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 25, 2017 in Shanghai, China.

Kelvin Gastelum fights with Michael Bisping during the UFC Fight Night at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 25, 2017 in Shanghai, China.