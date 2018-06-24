TODAY'S PAPER
SportsMixed Martial Arts

UFC Singapore: Cerrone vs. Edwards

Leon Edwards controlled his welterweight headliner against Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone from the start en route to a unanimous decision at UFC Singapore on June 23, 2018.

Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / NICHOLAS YEO

Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, right, faces, Leon Edwards during the UFC Fight night in Singapore on June 23, 2018.

Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / NICHOLAS YEO

Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, left, faces, Leon Edwards during the UFC Fight night in Singapore on June 23, 2018.

Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / NICHOLAS YEO

Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, left, faces, Leon Edwards during the UFC Fight night in Singapore on June 23, 2018.

Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / NICHOLAS YEO

Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, top, faces, Leon Edwards during the UFC Fight night in Singapore on June 23, 2018.

Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / NICHOLAS YEO

Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, right, embraces Leon Edwards after the UFC Fight night in Singapore on June 23, 2018.

Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / NICHOLAS YEO

Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone lost to Leon Edwards at UFC Fight night in Singapore on June 23, 2018.

