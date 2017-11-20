TODAY'S PAPER
The top photos taken at UFC Fight Night at Qudos Bank Arena on Nov. 19, 2017 in Sydney, Australia

Bec Rawlings (R) of Australia punches Jessica-Rose Clark
Photo Credit: Getty Images AsiaPac / Mark Kolbe

Bec Rawlings (R) of Australia punches Jessica-Rose Clark of Australia in their women's flyweightbout during the UFC Fight Night at Qudos Bank Arena on November 19, 2017 in Sydney, Australia.

Bec Rawlings (L) of Australia is punched by
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mark Kolbe

Bec Rawlings (L) of Australia is punched by Jessica-Rose Clark of Australia in their women's flyweightbout during the UFC Fight Night at Qudos Bank Arena on November 19, 2017 in Sydney, Australia.

Belal Muhammad (L) of the USA takes down
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mark Kolbe

Belal Muhammad (L) of the USA takes down Tim Means of the USA in their welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night at Qudos Bank Arena on November 19, 2017 in Sydney, Australia.

Bojan Velickovic of Serbia is punched by Jake
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mark Kolbe

Bojan Velickovic of Serbia is punched by Jake Matthews of Australia in their welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night at Qudos Bank Arena on November 19, 2017 in Sydney, Australia.

Will Brooks (L) of the USA punches Nik
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mark Kolbe

Will Brooks (L) of the USA punches Nik Lentz of the USA in their lightweight bout during the UFC Fight Night at Qudos Bank Arena on November 19, 2017 in Sydney, Australia.

Shane Young of New Zealand shows his frustration
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mark Kolbe

Shane Young of New Zealand shows his frustration after being defeated by Alexander Volkanovski of Australia in their catchweight bout during the UFC Fight Night at Qudos Bank Arena on November 19, 2017 in Sydney, Australia.

Damien Brown of Australia punches Frank Camacho of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mark Kolbe

Damien Brown of Australia punches Frank Camacho of Guam in their lightweight bout bout during the UFC Fight Night at Qudos Bank Arena on November 19, 2017 in Sydney, Australia.

Ryan Benoit of the USA knocks out Ashkan
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mark Kolbe

Ryan Benoit of the USA knocks out Ashkan Mokhtarian of Iranwith a kick in their flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night at Qudos Bank Arena on November 19, 2017 in Sydney, Australia.

