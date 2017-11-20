The top photos taken at UFC Fight Night at Qudos Bank Arena on Nov. 19, 2017 in Sydney, Australia

Bec Rawlings (R) of Australia punches Jessica-Rose Clark of Australia in their women's flyweightbout during the UFC Fight Night at Qudos Bank Arena on November 19, 2017 in Sydney, Australia.

Bec Rawlings (L) of Australia is punched by Jessica-Rose Clark of Australia in their women's flyweightbout during the UFC Fight Night at Qudos Bank Arena on November 19, 2017 in Sydney, Australia.

Belal Muhammad (L) of the USA takes down Tim Means of the USA in their welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night at Qudos Bank Arena on November 19, 2017 in Sydney, Australia.

Bec Rawlings (R) of Australia punches Jessica-Rose Clark of Australia in their women's flyweightbout during the UFC Fight Night at Qudos Bank Arena on November 19, 2017 in Sydney, Australia.

Bojan Velickovic of Serbia is punched by Jake Matthews of Australia in their welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night at Qudos Bank Arena on November 19, 2017 in Sydney, Australia.

Will Brooks (L) of the USA punches Nik Lentz of the USA in their lightweight bout during the UFC Fight Night at Qudos Bank Arena on November 19, 2017 in Sydney, Australia.

Shane Young of New Zealand shows his frustration after being defeated by Alexander Volkanovski of Australia in their catchweight bout during the UFC Fight Night at Qudos Bank Arena on November 19, 2017 in Sydney, Australia.

Damien Brown of Australia punches Frank Camacho of Guam in their lightweight bout bout during the UFC Fight Night at Qudos Bank Arena on November 19, 2017 in Sydney, Australia.