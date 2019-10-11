Matt Frevola heads to second home for UFC Tampa

Huntington's Matt Frevola Frevola began training in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu at Matt Serra’s academy when he was in high school. He left for college, where he was in the ROTC program at the University of Tampa. There, he trained at Gracie Tampa South under Matt Arroyo, who was on Serra’s team in Season 6 of “The Ultimate Fighter” in 2007.

That was quite a few years ago, sure, but Frevola and Arroyo forged a relationship that continues. "The Steamrolla" faces Luis "Violent Bob Ross" Pena in a lightweight bout at UFC Tampa on Saturday.

Watch this video from a Fox affiliate in Tampa for more on Frevola, a Serra-Longo fighter.