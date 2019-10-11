TODAY'S PAPER
Matt Frevola heads to second home for UFC Tampa

Lightweights Matt Frevola from Huntington and Lando Vannata

Lightweights Matt Frevola from Huntington and Lando Vannata fought and were scored a majority draw during the UFC Fight Pass Prelims at Madison Square Garden in New York City, on Nov. 3, 2018. Photo Credit: Jeffrey Basinger

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
Huntington's Matt Frevola Frevola began training in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu at Matt Serra’s academy when he was in high school. He left for college, where he was in the ROTC program at the University of Tampa. There, he trained at Gracie Tampa South under Matt Arroyo, who was on Serra’s team in Season 6 of “The Ultimate Fighter” in 2007.

That was quite a few years ago, sure, but Frevola and Arroyo forged a relationship that continues. "The Steamrolla" faces Luis "Violent Bob Ross" Pena in a lightweight bout at UFC Tampa on Saturday. 

Watch this video from a Fox affiliate in Tampa for more on Frevola, a Serra-Longo fighter.

